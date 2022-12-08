Emily Atack and Joey Essex caught having a sneaky KISS backstage during final ever Celebrity Juice

Emily Atack and Joey Essex were caught sneaking a kiss behind the scenes while filming for the very last episode of Celebrity Juice.

Former TOWIE star Joey, 32, was one of several guest stars to take part in the ITV2 panel show alongside team captain Emily, also 32, and her fellow regulars – however, it appears the two bonded during filming of a segment.

After being questioned about their hug by host Keith Lemon, Joey remained tight-lipped as Emily exclaimed, “The camera never lies!”

As they sat on the panel, Keith turned to Joey and asked, “Did you secretly kiss Emily Atack?”

To which a coy Joey feigned ignorance and replied, “Did I?” A man never tells.’

Other team captain Laura Whitmore was quick to joke, “Emily must be!”

While all eyes were on the former Inbetweeners star, she simply remarked, “I mean, the camera never lies!”

A clip of the kiss was then aired with Emily and Joey sharing a quick peck on the lips as they went out to pick something up while covered in artificial snow.

The audience then cheered and cheered the couple as Emily was seen laughing and covering her mouth as Keith erupted in a rendition of Mistletoe and Wine.

While there’s nothing to suggest the pair were nothing more than friends, Joey was also spotted planting a kiss on Emily’s cheek as the cast celebrated wrapping up the show before enjoying a very boozy wrap party.

Other humorous moments see Maya Jama playing the wibbly wiggle game, while Holly Willoughby gets redfaced as she tumbles down the stairs.

In addition to Holly and Fearne Cotton returning to the show, Emily and Laura Whitmore also serve as team captains alongside guests including Big Narstie.

There will also be some surprise appearances in the farewell special, as well as a series of familiar faces returning.

It comes after presenter Keith Lemon admitted he got “emotional” filming the last-ever episode of Celebrity Juice as the show comes to an end after 26 series.

The comedian, 49, who hosts the long-running comedy series, admitted he was “sad” about the end of the show and got “emotional” filming the final episode.

Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, said: ‘It’s been 14 years of my life. Maya Jama, who’s on the last episode, told me she started watching it when she was seven.

“I’m not sure what a seven-year-old is doing watching Juice, she should have been in bed!” But yes, it made me feel old.

“I think when I look back, I think yes, that was a big part of my life. It’s rare to do a show for that long, but it was really fun! The best times! I do feel a little sad, but it’s also exciting to see what happens next!’

Reflecting on the farewell from the show, Keith admitted that he “burst into tears” and hugged his wife Jill Carter as he came off stage after they finished filming.

“In the end I got a little emotional. I don’t think that part is in there. I was in a kind of emotional bubble,” he continued.

Fun Moments: Another teaser clip shows team captains Emily, Laura Whitmore, Holly, and Fearne all creating a supergroup to sing Shania Twain’s Man! I feel like a woman

“It was a bit like a dream, but I tried to cherish the day. I came off the stage and hugged my wife and burst into tears. It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.’

Keith described filming the final episode with guests from across the years as a “great party”, teasing that there will be a few surprise appearances in the special.

Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending airs Thursdays at 10pm on ITV2.

A compilation episode, Celebrity Juice: The Last Hurrah, will follow on Thursday 15 December at 10pm on ITV2.