Emily Atack and Big Brother’s Liam McGough share a kiss during al fresco date

Emily Atack put on a much-loved show with boyfriend Liam McGough when they first shared a kiss on a date in London.

The actress, 32, and former Big Brother roommate, 37, looked over the moon as they shared a steamy hug while enjoying an alfresco meal.

The former Inbetweeners star wrapped her arms around her beauty as they spent some quality time together.

Emily looked sensational for the outing as she donned a pink floral shirt that she tied in a knot to accentuate her tight midriff.

The Celebrity Juice star also wore light blue jeans along with a pair of white trainers and fashioned her blonde locks into an updo.

The comedian also wore sunglasses and completed her outfit for the day with a black and white handbag.

Liam – who works as a tree surgeon – kept it casual and wore a black short-sleeved shirt, matching pants and white trainers.

Liam was a housemate on Big Brother’s 2007 series, where he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily and the reality star turned tree surgeon are believed to have been “dating for a short while,” but the romance has “become more serious lately.”

Emily is said to be ‘very excited’ to move on with Liam, with the source adding: ‘Emily has been career oriented lately, shrugs off men and dating, etc.

“But if you ask her, she feels very strongly that she should be able to throw herself into having fun and enjoying life, just like any famous man should.

“She has no need to apologize for being in the picture with some of the guys, but this time it’s going well and she’s happy to leave things as they are for a while and see if it progresses.” ‘

MailOnline has reached out to Liam for comment. A representative of Emily declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them.

Emily has been linked with a number of men in recent months, including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish.

TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack, 26, is said to have had a secret affair lasting six weeks while he was still dating girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the pair have vehemently denied.

Jack reportedly ended it with Emily by cutting off all contact with her after it was claimed he was “in love” with her.

In an interview earlier this year, Emily called herself “naughty” as the statement said, “I try to stay away from things that aren’t good for me. It’s hard when you’re a little naughty like me!’

When questioned about the life lesson that was hard to swallow, the star of The Inbetweeners replied: ‘That some people and some things are just not meant for you.’

Speaking to The Mirror, Emily also lashed out at her male fans who bombard her with unsolicited photos of their penises on social media.

The star said she’ll probably get “about 10 penises I didn’t ask for” for breakfast.

She said, “When someone sends me a sexually explicit message, I’m like, ‘Why did they say that to me?’ “You’re going to wonder who you are and why you’re single.”