Emily Arlott half-century seals victory for Sparks over Sunrisers

Central sparks 260 for 9 (Arlott 63, Freeborn 46, Perrin 45, Villiers 3-44) beat sunrises 121 (Scrivens 61, Perrin 3-26) with 139 runs

Central Sparks rounded out their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with an emphatic 139 run victory over Sunrisers in Worcester.

Both sides went into their final group match with hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages, but Sparks at least finished on a high after stacking up 260 for 9 and then tearing their opponents apart for just 121.

Their hefty tally was built through a solid collective effort led by Emily Arlott (63, 73 balls), supported by Abi Freeborn (46, 45) and 16-year-old Davina Perrin (45, 51). Mady Villers took 3 for 44 for Sunrisers.

Sunrisers then completed their campaign without a win after Grace Scrivens (61, 75) resisted alone, no one else reached 15. Perrin completed her outstanding day 3 to 26.

Sunrisers opted to bowl and quickly took a big wicket when Villiers skipper Eve Jones threw in an attempted cut in the fifth over, but Perrin and Freeborn added 77 in 12 overs. Jodie Grewcock retaliated by bowling Perrin and Ami Campbell into a five-ball space, but the Sparks’ mid-range fired effectively.

Arlott hit eight fours and a six and Sarah Glenn (33, 38 balls, four fours and a six) gave a boost that took the Sparks total from solid to impressive.

Facing some pressure on the scoreboard, Sunrisers needed a strong start, but an immediate brake was applied by Grace Potts’ accuracy. The opening score of 23 between Scrivens and Jodie Grewcock took eight overs before the latter passed to Arlott, with five runs giving her 25 balls.

Naomi Dattani purposefully started with three fours in a cameo of 13, but after tipping Potts and being cleverly taken by wicketkeeper Freeborn as she stood against the stumps, Scrivens had no further support. The last seven wickets fell for 58 runs as Perrin moved through the middle order and Glenn added two wickets to her previous major contribution with the bat.