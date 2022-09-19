Emilio Gay has his sights set on opening the batting for England in Test cricket

As a highlight reel of Emilio Gay’s 145 for Northamptonshire against Surrey did the rounds on social media last week, as veteran umpire David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd tweeted: ‘I’ve seen enough.’

There were shots around the wicket, including a series of powerful cover drives from West Indies’ Kemar Roach and some fierce cuts. Each battle had an economy of movement. Gay is 22.

Almost as exciting is he an opener and English cricket could do with one or two of those.

The Northamptonshire date has impressed for his club in this year’s County Championship

His timing has been sweet in another way. Northamptonshire are in the top tier of the County Championship for the first time in eight years. With live streaming increasing the reach of the domestic game, this smallest of clubs is more visible than ever.

“The aim was to make a little name for myself and have that breakthrough season with some scores against the best bowlers in the country,” he says. Sports mail. ‘I wanted to cement my place and that’s exactly what I’ve done.’

The innings against Surrey came two months after a century to help set up victory over Kent on a turnaround at Canterbury. Recently, he hit 131 off 117 balls in a 50-over match against Lancashire.

For omen lovers, Gay is tall, left-handed and a product of Bedford School – as is Alastair Cook, whose advice he has already sought as he looks to take the next step and play for England.

Gay scored 145 against Surrey last week and played some impressive shots throughout

Cook said his technique was fine, instead emphasizing the mental side of the game. Gay was grateful: ‘I wanted to use his brain to convert scores, deal with setbacks or make scores and how he stays level.’

However, run-scoring is not their only shared passion. When Gay said he enjoyed an early morning run — by which he means 3 or 4 a.m. — Cook revealed he used to do the same for similar reasons.

“It’s getting out of a comfort zone,” says Gay. ‘The last thing I want to do is get up at four o’clock and run. But I want to keep fit, and that gives me a bit of an advantage – to work while others sleep.’

He often followed the run with an early net with his father, who had to leave for work at 6.30.

The diligence seems ingrained. Admiring Australian Test star Marnus Labuschagne’s trigger moves, Gay sought him out after a championship game against Glamorgan last season.

He has also studied the delay with which New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays the ball in English conditions.

Dejten spoke to former England captain Alastair Cook to get advice on his game

He currently averages 30.48 with the bat in first-class cricket, but it is rising

He believes he is addressing any perceived weakness against the short ball due to the quality of Division One attacks, allowing him to hone his cuts and moves. Above all, he does not lack confidence.

“It’s not easy to open the batting in England, but I think my game suits it,” he said. ‘I can score quite freely and I have good judgment around stumps. Technically, I think I’m good enough.

“From when I can remember, the aim was to play Test cricket for England. Breaking into that Test team is something I’ve had my eye on, 100 per cent. It’s that balance of making your name so you get into those conversations , and staying in the moment to win games for Northamptonshire.’

His defeat against table-toppers Surrey helped Northamptonshire to a surprise draw last week

Until recently, county cricketers with Test aspirations didn’t stay at Wantage Road: Graeme Swann and Ben Duckett both moved up the M1 to Nottingham, while Olly Stone headed for Warwickshire.

But with two four-day games remaining this season, Northamptonshire are fifth – and if they stay there, it will be their highest finish since 1995.

As Gay suggests, the idea that an England call can only be obtained elsewhere is ‘antiquated’. He adds: ‘You play Surrey and Lancashire and Yorkshire. That’s all that matters.’

As it happens, he might already be an international cricketer if his county mate Gareth Berg had anything to do with it. Berg leads Italy and found out that Gay’s mother’s family comes from Montefalcione, near Naples. (His father is from the Caribbean island of Grenada.)

He scored 17 fours during his 189-ball knock in the first innings at The County Ground

“My nonno (Italian grandfather) didn’t know anything about cricket,” says Gay. “It took him a while to figure out what a hundred was and whether it was a good thing or a bad thing.

Gareth has tried to get me to step up but as the season has been so busy it hasn’t been realistic. Maybe if there was a gap to play cricket for Italy and get a bit of exposure.

As long as it didn’t affect my chances of playing for England, I don’t see why not. My aim is to play Test cricket and dominate the county season as much as I can.’

The conversation has started. Now Gay needs his bat to keep talking.