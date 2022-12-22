Emiliano Martinez is dubbed ‘the most hated Argentine’ and a ‘born provocateur’ in the French press

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The French press has berated Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his behavior following their World Cup victory, calling him “the most hated Argentine” among other insults.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has not won many fans in France after his actions during Argentina’s penalty shoot-out against Les Bleus, as well as his taunts towards hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappé in the aftermath of the game.

Martinez’s antics helped lead Argentina to their third World Cup crown when he saved a Kingsley Coman penalty.

The French press has criticized Emiliano Martinez for his behavior since their World Cup victory

The Villa keeper played mind games with Aurelien Tchouameni as he cleared the ball away from the French midfielder before the Real Madrid youngster’s penalty went wide.

Then, after winning the Golden Glove award, he was pictured making a rude gesture with the gong while holding it over his genitals.

Martinez has since explained that he did it because French fans booed him during Argentina’s thrilling overall win.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper also brutally mocked Mbappé during the dressing room festivities in Argentina by calling for a minute’s silence for the French striker.

It came though the 30-year-old was seen as one of the first to console Mbappé after France’s heartbreaking defeat.

Martinez pulled several tricks in the shootout to try and upset the French players

Martinez continued to taunt Mbappé by holding a baby doll with the French star’s face on it during Argentina’s World Cup victory parade around Buenos Aires yesterday.

To make matters worse, Martinez held up the Mbappé dummy as he stood next to 24-year-old PSG teammate Lionel Messi as the pair celebrated Argentina’s victory on penalties against France.

And the French press has highlighted their distaste for Martinez with French outlet TF1 labeling him as ‘the most hated Argentinian’, while his rude gesture after receiving his Golden Glove award was labeled as disrespectful and ‘indecent’.

Karl Olive, a French congressman, had already called his behavior “offensive” and regarded as “the shadow of his World Cup.”

Martinez has taunted Kylian Mbappé as he made a rude gesture with the Golden Glove

TF1 concluded by labeling Martinez, “An agitator who has become his own caricature.”

In the meantime, L’Equipe described the goalkeeper as a ‘specialist in provocation’ and a ‘born provocateur’.

The criticism from the French press came after France’s 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami called Martinez “the most hated man in football”.

Martinez is known for his antics in recent years – with the stopper receiving the wrath of the Netherlands for his behavior during their quarter-final shootout win – while also pulling off similar tricks in Argentina’s semi-final victory over Colombia in the Copa America 2021.