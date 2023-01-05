Emilia Clarke says she didn’t know about the sex scenes with Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke revealed that she would cry before the sex scenes with Jason Momoa on Game of Thrones because she didn’t know about the nudity before accepting the role.

The actress, 36, portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy series and admitted she was ‘terrified’ by the sex scenes because she ‘didn’t know what to do’.

Emilia, who was just 23 at the time, was “fresh out of drama school” and had “never been on a film set” and had to undress in front of “all those people.”

Speaking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast in 2019, Emilia said, “I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I read them, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch!’

“But I was fresh out of drama school and I approached it like a job: if it’s in the script, it’s obviously needed.

“I’ve never been on a movie set like this before and I’m completely naked on a movie set with all these people right now, and I don’t know what to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.

“Regardless of whether there was nudity or not, I would have thought that first season that I wasn’t worthy of demanding anything. I’m not worth needing anything at all.’

However, she appreciated Jason, 43, who plays Khal Drogo, for making filming as easy as possible because she felt the “impostor syndrome.”

On the hit series, Momoa’s character “virtually rapes” her on their wedding night and Emilia said she feels “happy” with how the actor handled the scene.

“He cried more than I did. It’s only now that I realize how lucky I was to do that, because that could have ended many, many, many different ways,” she added.

Emilia explained how the Aquaman star put her at ease because she had “experience” in the industry and showed her the ropes.

The actress added, “He was always like, ‘Can we get her great robe? She’s shivering!’ He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a person.”