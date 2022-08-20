Emilia Clarke gets an apology after Australian TV CEO referred to her as a ‘short and dumpy girl’

<!–

Emilia Clarke has received an apology via a spokesperson for Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany after he received a response for calling her a “short and dumpy girl” on Tuesday.

After his controversial speech at the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated series House of the Dragon, the Foxtel rep explained that the controversial joke was meant to be “self-blame.”

“The aim was to convey that Games of Thrones was something completely different for him in 2011 for television and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and beloved actors in television and film,” explains the spokesperson. .

He continued: ‘On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments have been misunderstood and caused any offense.’

On Tuesday, Delany raised eyebrows at his comments about the star, 35, who is best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the hit drama Game of Thrones.

“I was like, ‘What kind of show is this with the short, fat girl walking into the fire?'” he said according to Oh dear while recalling the famous scene in season one where Daenerys steps into a burning temple.

‘There was a bit of a hiccup’ according to one participant after Delany made the comment, while another said the crowd was ‘clearly shocked’.

Foxtel, owned by News Corp, has since issued a fawning apology on behalf of Delany, who has been CEO and one of the company’s top executives since January 2018.

House of the Dragon focuses on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros.

Emilia will not reprise her role as Daenerys in the ten-part series, as it takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast will be joined by Packed To The Rafters star Ryan Corr and fellow Australian actor Milly Alcock.

The show also stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Oliva Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.