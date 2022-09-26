WhatsNew2Day
Emilia Clarke first pictured on the set of Marvel’s TV miniseries Secret Invasion in London

Entertainment
By Merry
Emilia Clarke is first pictured on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

The Game of Thrones star, 35, was spotted filming in London on Sunday, along with a number of cast and crew.

Emilia grabbed a bright blue puffer jacket between takes and looked excited to be on set.

On Set: Smiling Emilia Clarke first appeared on the set of Marvel's TV miniseries Secret Invasion in London on Sunday
While she had character, Emilia wore baggy khaki pants, a T-shirt, and a leather jacket and boots.

Her short, dark locks were styled in tousled curls and she wore natural-looking makeup.

Emilia was seen interacting with cast and crew and smiling in between takes.

Character: While she had character, Emilia wore baggy khaki pants, a T-shirt and a leather jacket and boots
Day of filming: It appeared to be a busy car scene, with characters jumping into a blue Skoda during filming
At ease: Emilia seemed at ease on set as she mingled with the cast and crew
It turned out to be a busy car scene, with characters jumping into a blue Skoda during filming.

While her character in the highly anticipated miniseries is yet to be confirmed, there are rumors that Emilia will play a Skrull. [a fictional race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters] from Marvel Comics called G’iah.

According to IMDB, Fury (Samuel Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) try to stop the Skrulls who have invaded the highest realms of the Marvel Universe.

New Appearance: While her character in the highly anticipated miniseries has yet to be confirmed, Emilia is rumored to be playing a Marvel Comics Skrull named G'iah
Character: A Skrull is a fictional race of alien shapeshifters in the Marvel universe
Storyline: According to IMDB, 'Fury (Samuel Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest realms of the Marvel universe'
Emilia joins the series in the series with the likes of Samuel Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman and Martin Freeman.

The actress is known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show Game of Thrones, who played the role from 2011-2019.

Over the weekend, Emilia shared photos of herself and her adorable dog Ted on the set of Secret Invasion, revealing her doggie “shat on set.”

Lineup: Emilia joins the likes of Samuel Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman and Martin Freeman in the series
Famous Face: The actress is known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show Game of Thrones, who played the role from 2011-2019
Behind the scenes: Over the weekend, Emilia shared photos of herself and her adorable dog Ted on the set of Secret Invasion, revealing her pet 'shat on set'
My boy looks like an angel, but in his desperate need to be in front of the camera, he nearly destroyed a set. And then shit on it,” she wrote.

In July, Emilia was open about her health struggles after two aneurysms.

She said at the time that she would no longer be able to speak after two aneurysms in her brain “were no longer usable.”

The actress, 35, said she was in the “really small minority” of people who survived and are “without consequences.”

Health struggles: In July, Emilia was open about her health struggles after two aneurysms
Candid: The actress, 35, said she was in the 'really small minority' of people who survived and left 'without consequences'
Struggles: Her first aneurysm burst in 2011 after filming the first series of Game Of Thrones
Her first aneurysm ruptured in 2011 after she filmed the first series of Game Of Thrones causing a stroke, while the second required surgery in 2013 after scans showed it had doubled in size.

She told Sophie Raworth on BBC1’s Sunday Morning: ‘You get a lot of perspective. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable… There’s quite a bit missing that always makes me laugh.’

Her life-saving treatment has left her with titanium instead of parts of her skull and scars.

She told BBC1's Sunday Morning: 'You get a lot of perspective. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable... There's quite a bit missing that I always have to laugh about'
Illness: The actress first suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage after the aneurysm — a weak area in a blood vessel — burst on the brain's surface
Statistics: They are most common in people between the ages of 45 and 70 and can lead to patients with extreme fatigue, difficulty sleeping, headaches, visual disturbances and loss of movement
Statistics: They are most common in people between the ages of 45 and 70 and can cause patients extreme fatigue, difficulty sleeping, headaches, visual disturbances and loss of movement.

The actress first suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage after the aneurysm — a weak area in a blood vessel — burst on the surface of the brain.

They are most common in people between the ages of 45 and 70 and can lead to patients with extreme fatigue, difficulty sleeping, headaches, visual disturbances and loss of movement.

But Emilia said she has remained untouched, adding: “I can play for two and a half hours every night and not forget a sentence. I’ve always had a good memory because it’s the only skill as an actor… so your memory is obviously very important and I’ve tested that consistently.’

She said she “gave up wondering” about what’s going on in her brain because “There’s no point in constantly worrying about what might not be there, because what you have now is great.”

But Emilia said she has remained untouched, adding: 'I can play for two and a half hours every night and not forget a sentence'
