Emile Smith Rowe reveals he was not the standout youth player at Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has admitted he was not the standout player in his age group growing up in the academy.

Smith Rowe, along with Bukayo Saka, a Hale End graduate, has broken through into the first team to become one of the club’s key players in their pursuit of a return to Europe’s elite.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe With Five YouTube channel, the Arsenal attacking midfielder said: ‘Reiss Nelson, he was the one in my age group. The things he used to do, you couldn’t believe it sometimes.’

The 22-year-old Nelson was loaned to Feyenoord last season after he had difficult opportunities under manager Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe went on to talk about the players who have joined Arsenal this summer, and mentioned Gabriel Jesus, who came over from Manchester City in a deal believed to be worth up to £45million, for particular praise.

He said in response to a question about those who impressed him: ‘The players who have come back’ [from loans]I already know how good they are, so it’s no surprise to see how good they are and how well they do.

“But of the new players I think Gabriel Jesus. I actually didn’t realize how sharp he was!’

He added: “Obviously I’ve played against him and watched Man City a lot, but when you see him in training in real life…I’ve told my friends he’s ridiculous.

Smith Rowe encouraged Arsenal supporters ahead of the new season and went on to say: “Everyone in the team is very excited about the new season and I think the fans should be too.”

Nelson (L) played on a rental basis at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season and played 21 games

Meanwhile, Arteta said on Thursday that Arsenal’s business in the transfer window was not necessarily closed, despite the club already signing five players within this period with a total spend of more than £100 million.

He said: “Everything is still open, it’s a long period, a lot has happened, it’s unbelievable how much business the clubs have done in the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is and this season won’t stop.”

“Players will feel the need to leave, others will have to move and everything is still open.”