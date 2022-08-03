Emile Smith Rowe hails impact of Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus: ‘He’s ridiculous!’

Emile Smith Rowe has called new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus ‘ridiculous’ and admits he was a little surprised at how good the former Manchester City man is.

Jesus was Arsenal’s big signing this summer as they try to push on after last season’s ultimately disappointing fifth place.

The Brazilian striker has been in good form in pre-season with seven goals in five games and Smith Rowe says he has been just as impressive in training.

Emile Smith Rowe says he is somewhat surprised by how good Gabriel Jesus is

‘The players who have come back’ [from loans]I already know how good they are, so it’s no surprise to see how good they are and how well they do.

“But of the new players I think Gabriel Jesus. I actually didn’t realize how sharp he was,” he said FIVE.

“Of course it’s different to play against him, you see him watching Man City more. But if you actually see him in training.

“I’ve told my friends, they always ask, and I’m like, ‘He’s ridiculous.’

“Everyone in the team is really excited for the new season and I think the fans should be too.”