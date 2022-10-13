Emerging markets face risk of ‘flight to safety’, IMF official warns

Emerging markets that have so far weathered the rise in global borrowing costs could face trouble if periods such as the turbulence in the UK government bond market spread, a top IMF official has warned.

Ilan Goldfajn, head of the IMF’s western hemisphere division, told the Financial Times that while emerging markets have been spared a rush for dollar-based assets so far, investors may flee to markets such as US Treasuries if the turbulence intensifies.

“It could be that what we saw in the UK . . . could become a more generalized vulnerability so that markets become more disorderly,” Goldfajn said in an interview at this week’s IMF meetings in Washington. “In this world, something very important is going to happen for emerging markets. . . the flight to safety.”

He added that while the dollar had appreciated against most global currencies, it was not the result of a shift to safe US assets. Investors tend to flock to US markets in times of turmoil because of their liquid nature and the dollar’s tendency to appreciate in times of uncertainty.

So far, many economies in Latin America have managed to evade the worst turmoil in world markets, caused by higher US interest rates, through prudent monetary policy.

Brazil’s central bank was one of the first to raise interest rates in March 2021 and tighten monetary policy for an entire year for the Fed. Mexico followed in June, followed quickly by Chile, Peru and Colombia. After aggressive increases that have pushed yields into double digits in Brazil, Chile and Colombia, Latin America’s central banks are now at or near the peak of their tightening cycle.

However, Goldfajn – as the former head of Brazil’s central bank and ex-chief economist of Itaú Unibanco, Latin America’s largest lender – said his past experiences “always made him fear financial tightening”, especially when accompanied by rising US interest rates.

This year, the Federal Reserve has engaged in its most aggressive monetary tightening since the early 1980s and is considering a fourth straight increase of 75 basis points in November.

Such an environment was “never very easy for” [Latin America] to navigate,” Goldfajn said.

In a blog co-written with IMF colleagues, Goldfajn warned that Latin America is now facing a “third shock” from higher global interest rates, on top of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Scarker and more expensive financing would hit consumption and investment in a region that has consistently grown more slowly over the past decade than its emerging market counterparts.

These headwinds have led the fund to lower its growth forecasts for Latin America for next year. It now forecasts that the region’s economies will grow just 1.7 percent in 2023, down from a 2.5 percent forecast six months ago and well below the levels forecast for Asia, the Middle East or Asia. Sub-Saharan Africa.

Brazil, the largest Latin American economy, is expected to grow by just 1 percent in 2023 — a forecast Goldfajn said was based on an expectation of lower growth in China, Brazil’s largest export market.

However, Latin America will outperform expectations this year when the fund held its spring meetings in April.

Rising commodity prices, strong external demand and remittances, a pick-up in tourism and solid post-pandemic growth momentum have led the fund to raise its 2022 growth forecast for Latin America to 3.5 percent, especially as Brazil has outperformed was expected earlier.

Brazil will grow 2.8 percent this year, the IMF now believes, while forecasters had expected growth of only 0.8 percent six months ago. Mexico’s forecast has changed less and now stands at 2.1 percent for 2022 and 1.2 percent for 2023.

Still under US economic sanctions, Venezuela will be one of the most notable performers in the region this year and next, according to IMF forecasts. After years of economic collapse, the fund predicts that South American oil exporters will grow 6 percent in 2022 and 6.5 percent in 2023, which would be the best year in a decade.

While the growth news for Latin America was positive this year, the IMF was less optimistic about inflation.

While the region has led the way globally in raising interest rates and largely independent central banks have taken a much more aggressive stance than many competitors, the fund said “Latin America will continue to experience high inflation for some time to come” . It raised its regional inflation forecasts to 14.6 percent this year and 9.5 percent next year.

“Central banks must stay on course [and] should not relax prematurely,” Goldfajn told the FT. “You have to keep in mind that inflation is now the main risk and that needs to be addressed. . . we want to make sure that inflation does not become entrenched in wage and price spirals.”

His main concern for Latin America, however, remains the risks generated by higher interest rates in the US. “We may be better off this time, maybe monetary policy is better, maybe we have more reserves, maybe our banking systems are healthier,” he said. “But . . . what worries me is that this tightening is there. It continues. We’re going to see a slowdown, maybe we’ll even see recessions globally. So that’s not an easy environment in 2023.”