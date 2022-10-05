Emergency services rush to Heathrow as passenger dies on United Airlines flight from US to UK
Emergency services rushed to Heathrow Airport after a passenger died today.
Police were called to Greater London Airport and boarded United Airlines flight UA880 from the US to the UK upon arrival at Terminal 2 at 7.07.
According to The sunemergency services rescued the body from the plane departing from Houston.
