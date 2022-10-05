WhatsNew2Day
Emergency services rush to Heathrow as passenger dies on United Airlines flight from US to UK

By Jacky

Emergency services rush to Heathrow as passengers die on United Airlines flight from US to UK

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline

Published: 11:34, October 5, 2022

Emergency services rushed to Heathrow Airport after a passenger died today.

Police were called to Greater London Airport and boarded United Airlines flight UA880 from the US to the UK upon arrival at Terminal 2 at 7.07.

According to The sunemergency services rescued the body from the plane departing from Houston.

Police were called to Greater London Airport and boarded United Airlines flight UA880 from the US to the UK on arrival at Terminal 2 at 7.07.

Police were called to Greater London Airport and boarded United Airlines flight UA880 from the US to the UK on arrival at Terminal 2 at 7.07.

