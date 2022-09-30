Emergency services in Hazmat suits descend on EU headquarters in Brussels

<!–

Emergency services in Hazmat suits arrived at the EU headquarters in Brussels after a “suspicious white powder” was found near the office of President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

The Brussels Fire Brigade told the Brussels weather that the headquarters had been sent an envelope with the white powder inside.

Crews were called to the 13th floor of the building, where Ursula Von der Leyen’s office is located, at around 11:50 local time and the incident was initially thought to be a fire.

The crews were seen outside the building in Brussels, but the situation is said to be “under control”.

There will be no evacuation of the venue. The substance is being analyzed by Civil Protection.

Brussels Fire Brigade spokesman Walter Derieuw said one person had come into contact with the substance.

They added that they have not shown any medical symptoms.

This is breaking news. More to follow…