Emergency laws to cap coal prices rushed through NSW parliament

Perrottet said the funding deal was a “game changer” for future generations of Australians.

“These are billions of dollars going into the transmission that will set up our energy future here in our state, and whatever the prime minister and secretary of energy do in other states will get them on the journey,” he said Wednesday.

Anthony Albanese and Dominic Perrottet visit the site of the new Waratah Super Battery project, located on the former Munmorah Power Station. Credit:MONKEY

Albanese said state and federal governments have addressed near-term energy market pressures with gas and coal price caps.

“But in the medium and long term, we need to make sure we transition to a clean energy economy and our Rewiring the Nation program, our $20 billion program to repair the transmission and enter the 21st century, is at the heart of in that task.”