Emergency laws to cap coal prices rushed through NSW parliament

Perrottet said the funding deal was a “game changer” for future generations of Australians.
“These are billions of dollars going into the transmission that will set up our energy future here in our state, and whatever the prime minister and secretary of energy do in other states will get them on the journey,” he said Wednesday.
Albanese said state and federal governments have addressed near-term energy market pressures with gas and coal price caps.
“But in the medium and long term, we need to make sure we transition to a clean energy economy and our Rewiring the Nation program, our $20 billion program to repair the transmission and enter the 21st century, is at the heart of in that task.”
Albanese said Wednesday’s announcement would help the Hunter — where coal has traditionally been a primary industry — become a renewable energy zone.
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said that while he supported a temporary cap on coal, the state needed to develop long-term measures to address energy affordability.
He is considering following Victoria’s lead in setting up a state-owned energy company in an effort to address long-term energy supply and affordability issues.
“[Victorian Premier Dan Andrews] sets up a new energy company in Victoria to put pressure on energy prices. We’re also looking at those kinds of options,” he said.
“We are looking at every possible alternative to have long-term security with regard to electricity generation in the state and to ensure that NSW taxpayers have the opportunity to get a share of the premium that will accrue if due to investments in the next generation of electricity generation in NSW.”
