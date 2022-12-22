Emergency crews race to free six people trapped after highway crash at Wetherill Park in Sydney

Two men in their 20s have been taken to Liverpool hospital with serious injuries

Six people are lucky to be alive after a horror crash occurred when a concrete truck crashed into oncoming traffic, two of whom were rushed to hospital.

Four passengers had to be freed from the wreckage of their vehicles on Thursday morning after the cement mixer collided with two cars and a Pantech truck in Wetherill Park in western Sydney.

The concrete truck lost control around 11:50 a.m. on the Prospect Highway and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

The truck then flipped onto its side and crashed into the three vehicles, creating a fiery wreck.

Two passengers in the smaller lorry, both in their 20s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Liverpool Hospital after their vehicle caught fire.

Police called it “remarkable” that no one was killed in the accident.

“There have been some significant injuries, especially by passengers of the Pantech truck,” NSW Police Inspector Joshua Dixon Dixon told 7news.

“The number of injured is unknown at this time, but that there has been no fatality is purely remarkable.”

NSW Police said it was remarkable that no one was killed in the terrifying accident on Thursday morning

A specialist NSW fire and rescue team used hydraulics to cut open the door of the smaller lorry and free the two people inside.

They also had to race against the clock to contain the fire in the Pantech truck with fire extinguishers.

“Technical rescue firefighters worked quickly, with specialist equipment on a platform, to remove two occupants of the Pantech after it caught fire,” NSW Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

Two other occupants were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Aerial photos showed a chaotic accident scene with dozens of emergency responders frantically trying to free the vehicle’s occupants.

Fire and Rescue The NSW Hazardous Materials Team worked for hours after the crash to clean up the crime scene.