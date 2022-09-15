Emeli Sande puts on a cosy display with her girlfriend Yoana Karemova

She recently announced that she is in a same-sex relationship after falling for a female pianist.

And Emeli Sande and her friend Yoana Karemova seemed as much loved as ever at the Terrence Higgins Trust’s 40th anniversary gala dinner on Thursday.

The singer, 35, smiled hugely and walked with her arm around Yoana as they arrived at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

Smitten: Emeli Sande and her friend Yoana Karemova seemed as much loved as ever at the Terrence Higgins Trust’s 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Thursday

Emeli, who met Yoana while studying classical music, cut a smart figure in navy blue trousers and a black top, which she paired with a vibrant blue blazer.

She gave herself an extra few inches with a pair of black heeled boots and kept her accessories simple with a silver ring.

The hitmaker Next To Me styled her bleached blonde locks in a naturally curled hairstyle and accentuated her features with a hint of mascara and a dab of dark lipstick.

Meanwhile, pianist Yoana looked effortlessly chic in black wide-leg pants and a sheer black shirt, which she wore over a camisole.

All smiles: The singer, 35, flashed a huge smile and walked with her arm around Yoana as they arrived at The Old Royal Naval College in London’s Greenwich

She slung a burgundy blazer over her shoulders and kept her essentials in a black Prada handbag.

Yoana fashioned her dark locks into natural waves and seemed to be in a jovial spirit as she smiled as she gazed lovingly at Emeli.

Also at the gala dinner was Sinitta, who cut a glamorous figure in a sheer black skirt with a silver sequined overlay and a strapless black top.

Their public outing as a couple comes after Emeli admitted she is “happier than ever” with her friend.

Effortlessly chic: Emeli cut a slim figure in navy blue slacks and a black top, which she paired with a vibrant blue blazer

Stylish: The hitmaker Next To Me styled her bleached blonde locks in a naturally curled hairstyle and accentuated her features with a hint of mascara and a dab of dark lipstick

In May, Emeli admitted their relationship isn’t always a fairy tale when she laid out their unique way of arguing.

With both stars, professional musicians, they resolve their differences through music – passive-aggressively playing loud music on separate pianos in separate rooms.

She told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail: ‘Sometimes we have a musical argument without a word being thrown.

“There’s a piano in the basement, there’s one upstairs, so it’s a full piano out. She’s a classical pianist – she usually wins. But I get my point.’

Show-stopping: Also at the gala dinner was Sinitta, who cut a glamorous figure in a sheer black skirt with a silver sequin overlay and a strapless black top

Dazzling: Sinitta paired her striking ensemble with a pair of elbow-length black gloves and styled her locks in a curly style

The relationship comes after the hitmaker confirmed her divorce from marine biologist Adam Gouraguine in 2014, with whom she dated for more than a decade before exchanging vows in 2012.

Emeli told the Guardian’s G2 about her romance with Yoana: “I think people made it more of a story because I fell in love with a woman. But for me, being in love at this level, that’s the story. I have absolutely never felt such a deep love.”

She added that she feels “divided” as she knows that many people may not be in a position to be as open about their sexuality as she is.

Glitzy: The American singer, 58, added a few inches to her frame with a pair of black platform heels

Looks good: Sinitta put on a very leggy show in the sparkly ensemble, which she styled with large silver earrings

Emeli said of her feelings, “I absolutely hope I can help someone else feel the strength to do the same. But I probably should be a little more informed.’

The Clown hitmaker added: “All I can do is answer how I feel. I can exhale. I love music.

“And you know, I’m thrilled that there’s an album coming out — but I finally know I can find happiness beyond that.”

Loved up: Their public outing as a couple comes after Emeli admitted she’s ‘happier than ever’ with her friend

Emeli revealed their relationship in a sweet Instagram post on April 2, confessing that her “soulmate” had given her “the strength she needed.”

Posting a beloved photo of the couple, the Next To Me singer wrote: ‘I am so lucky to have found my soul mate Yoana, she is such an extraordinary woman! Falling in love with her gave me the strength I needed!

“It feels so good to be in love and I feel happier than ever. I am deeply touched by all your messages of love and support. Thank you for your acceptance and kind wishes.

“It feels like a huge weight has been lifted, here is a new beginning in truth and happiness,” she concluded the caption.