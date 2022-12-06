Embattled SoulCycle opens up to ClassPass subscribers in bid to drum up new members

In a sharp shift from its once highly exclusive image, SoulCycle will now offer classes through the ClassPass subscription app to increase attendance.

The multi-year partnership announced Tuesday means ClassPass credits can now be used to access SoulCycle spin classes, a move that Well+Good says once would have been “absolutely unthinkable.”

SoulCycle, once notorious for selling out sessions with top instructors booked far in advance, faced backlash from members in 2019 over its owner’s fundraising for Donald Trump, then hammered amid pandemic shutdowns.

After reopening its studios last year, SoulCycle has struggled to return to its former glory, closing about 25 percent of its locations in August.

SoulCycle CEO Evelyn Webster said the ClassPass partnership is “an incredible opportunity to bring our legendary instructors, welcoming community and the thrill of the original cardio dance party to a wider audience”

Well+Good reports that SoulCycle classes are now available in the ClassPass app for SoulCycle rides for between 10 and 15 credits.

Each credit costs about $2 to $3, depending on the ClassPass plan, and the price for SoulCycle isn’t much more than other lesser-known spinning classes.

Prior to the struggles of recent years, SoulCycle regularly demanded fees of $30 or more per class, avoiding membership platforms like ClassPass.

“It’s not an understatement to say that SoulCycle was really notorious for not being on ClassPass,” Well+Good reported. “If it were still 2015, hell could literally freeze over.”

The struggles of SoulCycle, owned by the privately held Equinox Group, mirror in some ways the demise of another prestige fitness competitor, Peloton.

While the Peloton exercise bike boomed during pandemic lockdowns, the SoulCycle studios were shut down due to restrictions on public gatherings.

SoulCycle responded by launching some outdoor classes and introducing its own $2,300 home bike in an effort to compete with Peloton.

The lifting of the pandemic restrictions has battered Peloton, which has seen its share price fall 65 percent since the start of the year.

But SoulCycle hasn’t seen the return to growth it had hoped for, due in part to a consumer shift toward more budget-friendly fitness memberships.

In August, SoulCycle closed about 20 of its 83 studios CNN.

The closures affected six locations in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia.

SoulCycle’s Toronto location has also closed, marking a full exit from Canada.

In 2019, Equinox and SoulCycle sought to distance themselves from billionaire Stephen Ross, a real estate developer whose related companies own them, after he held a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons.

A report from Earnest Research claimed that SoulCycle sales dropped nearly 30 percent during the 2019 holiday season following the controversy. SoulCycle disputed the data as incorrect.