Embarrassing Formal School Photo Of Karl Stefanovic As A Lanky Teen Shows How Today Show Star

The Today Show paid tribute to host Karl Stefanovic on his 48th birthday on Friday by sharing some never-before-seen photos of Karl as a lanky teenager.

The Instagram snap gallery showed the Today host as a fresh-faced youngster with a scruffy haircut.

In one photo, a teenage Karl was dressed in a tuxedo at his school, as he and his blonde date beamed at the camera.

Another showed Karl attending a birthday party as a teenager, wearing an open, long-sleeved shirt that showed his chest.

The Today show added some good wishes alongside the carousel of snaps, writing ‘happy birthday to the GOAT’ [greatest of all time] @karlstefanovic_’.

Fans jumped in to add some kind words, with one saying “Karl is definitely like a bottle of wine” and another joke that he “could pass as Tom Cruise’s doppelganger.”

His wife Jasmine also honored him by showing off the party side of the television host.

In a hilarious Instagram post, the 38-year-old shoe designer sent him good wishes on his special day alongside a wild video of Karl partying in Europe this month.

In the slow-motion clip, Karl’s arms spread wide with a vape in hand as a CO2 gun shoots into his face as Fisher’s Losing It plays in the background.

Karl met Jasmine in late 2016, five months after divorcing his first wife Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child, Harper, at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, 2020.

Karl is already father to sons Jackson, 20, and River, 12, and daughter Ava, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.