Ema Horvath admits she ‘learned from everyone’ in the all-star cast of LOTR series

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ema Horvath has revealed that alongside an all-star cast in Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, she was like “going back to the days of her theater company.”

The 28-year-old actress will star as the character Eärien, a lady of the Second Age, in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series, which kicks off on Friday September.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline during the series’ world premiere in London, Horvath said she learned a lot about the acting profession from her co-stars.

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath Has Revealed That Along With An All-Star Cast In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, She Was Like “Going Back To The Time Of Her Theater Company”

“It was great because we were 22-23 and it was like going back to the days of theater troupes,” Horvath began.

“And everyone has a bit of a different acting background, so you learn for everyone.”

Stars of the series include Sir Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

New Series: Ema stars in the new Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power series as the character Eärien, a Second Age lady (pictured)

She added that when she landed the coveted role in the series, she only had a “superficial” understanding of the Tolkien universe, but “dived in” when she got the part.

“When I got the job, I had a very superficial understanding of it,” admitted Horvath.

‘I had done a play, [played] Bombur the dwarf, I knew The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, but it wasn’t until I got the job that I really got into it.’

She added that she was “relieved” when she got the part after waiting three weeks to hear back from the producers.

“It was great because we were 22-23 and it was like going back to the days of the theater troops,” Horvath said.

The Rings of Power is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s original book called The Silmarillion, which was edited and published posthumously in 1977 by his son Christopher Tolkien.

The $450 million, eight-episode prequel series from JD Payne and Patrick McKay will stream the first two episodes on September 2.

Morfydd Clark took on the role of the most beautiful royal Elf Galadriel in the TV spin-off, originally played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films.

In the trailer, Galadriel is a sword-wielding commander who pushes her soldiers to “keep moving” and battle beasts.

Leading lady: Morfydd Clark took over the role of the most beautiful royal Elf Galadriel in the TV spin-off, originally played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films

“There’s a storm inside me,” Galadriel says ominously in the preview. ‘Without [my sword]what am I supposed to be?’

“It was really exciting to discover, like when you play a canon character, how they become who you know they are,” Morfydd said. TheWrap last week.

‘Over there [is a line] Galadriel speaks at one point about how with wisdom there is a loss of innocence, and that’s something I’ve really focused on – that she needs to lose some innocence, she needs to gain some wisdom to become the lady of Lothlórien that we know her.’

Clark added: “I’m really excited to see my friends and family see it. Everyone in this show was separated [in New Zealand] from those they loved. So that they can see what I was actually planning, I’m really looking forward to that.’