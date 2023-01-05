Em Rusciano warns her fans that Claire Danes’ new Disney+ series is ‘very hetero and white’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Em Rusciano has given her fans a blunt review of Claire Danes’ Disney+ TV show Fleishman is in Trouble.

The comedian, 43, posted her thoughts on Instagram and admitted, while she generally enjoyed it, she had some issues with it.

“It’s VERY straight. It’s REALLY white. Everyone has a huge privilege,” she told her 228,000 followers.

Em Rusciano (pictured) has given her fans a blunt review of Claire Danes’ Disney+ TV show Fleishman is in Trouble

However, she praised the show’s depiction of people in their 40s and admitted that she couldn’t stop watching it.

“It’s the most compelling thing I’ve seen in ages. It also reminded me that Claire Danes is an incredible actor,” she wrote.

Em told fans she gave it a 7.5/10, saying, “Stay with it and you’ll find it culminates in something much more complex.”

The comedian posted a review on Instagram and admitted that while she generally enjoyed it, she had some issues with it. In the photo: lead actress Claire Danes

It comes after Em revealed that her daughters are “queer” and have no gender preference when it comes to looking for a partner.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Emsolation, the Victoria-born star said she encourages Odette, 14, and Marchella, 19, to date a lot.

“That’s what I say to my daughters, just damn it,” she said, adding that the couple hasn’t taken her advice yet, “but they will.’

“It’s VERY straight. It’s REALLY white. Everyone has a huge privilege,” she told her 228,000 followers

“Every time we walk by some hot person, because my daughters they… I think we’d call them weird, they just love that person,” she continued.

“And I’m like, ‘oh she’s good, he’s good’.” I’m like ‘look at them, look at them’. They don’t need Grindr or Bumble or whatever they use,” Em added.

Em shares daughters Marchella and Odette with husband Scott Barrow, and the couple also have a son, Elio, three.