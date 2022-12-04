Em Rusciano says she’s trying to unlearn how she previously coped with autism

<!–

Em Rusciano was formally diagnosed with autism last week, just over a year after being diagnosed with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder).

And on Saturday, the radio and TV personality said she’s trying to unlearn how she coped with the disorder prior to her diagnosis.

The 43-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her son Elio, who has also been diagnosed with autism, writing: “E and I have always understood each other on a magical level. It feels a bit like we exist in our own personal realm.”

‘We both share a love for microscopic details, plain pasta and very soft blankets. He understands me and I him and now I know why. I was diagnosed with autism a week ago and honestly it didn’t really come as a shock.’

She explained how going through her son’s diagnostic process prepared her, but she still finds herself “trying to unravel all the ways being an undiagnosed autistic has impacted my life.”

“Ultimately, I’m working on liberation from the masking and pretending I’ve learned, two things this little kid never has to do if I have a say,” Em continued.

So on this day of visibility for all people with disabilities, I ask that you celebrate, see and honor those of us who may be different from you. #IDPwD.’

On Friday, Em elaborated on her diagnosis during a series of posts on Instagram.

“I understand that I may not conform to your preconceptions about what autism is, but it’s not my job to do that. I was diagnosed by a specialist in the field,” she said.

Em said she was “baffled” when she completed the questions about her condition because it was like “they described my childhood.”

In a recent Facebook post, the former radio host also explained some of her ADHD symptoms.

Her list included difficulty following recipes, maps, and instructions.

“I can’t wear a hair tie or scrunchy on my wrist, it makes me feel like I’m suffocating,” she explained.

Em’s kids are all neurodivergent. Her three-year-old son Elio has autism and her daughter has ADHD.