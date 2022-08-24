Em Rusciano reveals the shocking moment her ‘friend’ called her ADHD diagnosis a ‘fad’

<!–

Em Rusciano has been fighting to defend her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism diagnosis online since it was confirmed last year.

Now the comedian, 43, has revealed at the National Press Club in Canberra that even her own friends have questioned her condition as “a trend.”

“When I told a certain friend that I had ADHD, he replied, ‘Oh god, why does everyone I know have that all of a sudden?'” she said on Wednesday.

She continued, mocking her friend’s voice, “”It’s all about Insta and TikTok, I’m so tired of it.” Are you mate?

‘You know what, yes, there is a rise in late diagnosis of ADHD in women and the AFAB [assigned female at birth] community in recent years.

“So much so that many people have called it a fad in my face.”

Em went on to say she was hopeful that the increase in diagnoses was not an increase in popularity, but in visibility.

It comes just months after the radio host aired about the struggles she faced as she tried to convince people her diagnosis was real.

She expressed her frustration with “neurotypical people” who doubted her circumstances in a video on Instagram.

Without breathing, she ranted that she had to “over-explain and justify” her symptoms to people who can never understand what she’s been through.

Em also targeted skeptics who claim she’s “making it up” or believe she’s just saying she has ADHD and autism “for attention.”

“The neurodiverse urge to over-explain and justify your symptoms and life experiences to neurotypical people because you were diagnosed late and learned how to mask your whole life and you don’t want them to think you’re making it up or just pretending.” attention,” she said.

In her video, the former Australian Idol star alluded to “masking,” which refers to when people on the spectrum “feel the need to engage in or perform social behaviors that are considered neurotypical.”

Masking, or camouflage, is especially common in autistic women and can often lead to a diagnosis much later in life, as in the case of Em.

Examples of ‘masking’ are: forcing or faking eye contact during conversations, when this would normally make the autistic person feel uncomfortable; imitating smiles and other facial expressions; imitate gestures; conduct script conversations; and hiding “quirky” personal interests, according to Healthline.

Em’s three-year-old son, Elio, also has autism, and her 14-year-old daughter, Odette, has also been diagnosed with ADHD.