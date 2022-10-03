Em Rusciano admits ‘2am meltdowns’ about her life

Em Rusciano has shared raw details about how she previously struggled to balance her high-profile career, parenthood and undiagnosed ADHD early in her career.

Em, 43, who rose to fame on Australian Idol before working in TV, cabaret, stand-up comedy and podcasting told Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons on Sunday, she would suffer existential crises at night.

‘Sometimes I would cry myself to sleep at 2am and ask, ‘What am I doing with my life? Should I just go and get a regular job? Are my kids okay?” she confessed.

Em Rusciano, 43, (pictured) has shared raw details about how she previously struggled to balance her high-profile career, parenthood and undiagnosed ADHD at the start of her career

EM also spoke about her recent ADHD diagnosis, saying she felt a weight lift off her shoulders after realizing she was ‘wired differently’ to others.

“I’ve spent my life trying to figure out how to be like everyone else, and I exhausted myself pretending to be different versions of myself,” she said.

“And when I found out that my brain was actually wired differently, it was a relief to realize that it wasn’t because I was a bad or inadequate person. I was just different.”

Em said she wishes she had been diagnosed earlier in life, but noted that if she had, her career might not have been as successful.

It comes after Em spoke to the National Press Club where she called on the Government to add ADHD to the NDIS.

ADHD, also known as attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, was recognized as a disability in 1992 under the Disability Discrimination Act, but is not included in the list of conditions covered by the NDIS.

On Monday, Em shared a video of herself lamenting how she struggles to cope when things aren’t going her way

“ADHD must be included in the NDIS as a primary disability,” she said during her speech in Canberra.

Rusciano said one in 20 Australians has ADHD, but women often go undiagnosed because symptoms are more noticeable in young boys.

“I associated it with hyperactive 10-year-old boys who should avoid red hearts, certainly not 42-year-old anxiety-ridden adult women who are chronically exhausted all the time,” she said.

‘I felt a deep sadness for the precocious, curious and chaotic 10-year-old girl who desperately wanted to fit things in, the girl who was always trying and who just wanted to be like everyone else.’

Elsewhere in her speech, Rusciano revealed that working on breakfast radio brought out the ‘worst’ of her then-undiagnosed ADHD.

“I now know that a person with rejection sensitivity dysphoria, low self-esteem, time blindness, someone who is very blunt, has a complete inability to regulate his emotions and is hypersensitive to external stimuli, should not be around the breakfast radio community.” ‘ she said.

‘It brought out the very worst of my undiagnosed ADHD symptoms. It brought out the worst in me as a person.’