Em Rusciano calls for people with ADHD to get access to disability insurance

TV and radio personality Em Rusciano is calling on the government to add ADHD to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

In her address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, the 43-year-old said people with the condition “need proper recognition and support from the government.”

ADHD, also known as Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, was recognized as a disability under the Disability Discrimination Act in 1992, but is not included in the list of disorders covered by the NDIS.

“ADHD should be included in the NDIS as a primary disability,” she said during her Canberra address.

Rusciano said one in 20 Australians has ADHD, but women often go undiagnosed because the symptoms are more noticeable in young boys.

“I associated it with hyperactive 10-year-old boys who should avoid red hearts, especially not 42-year-old anxiety-ridden adult women who are constantly chronically exhausted,” she said.

“I felt a deep sadness for that precocious, curious and chaotic 10-year-old girl who desperately wanted to do everything right, the girl who always tried her best and just wanted to be like everyone else.”

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten told: SBS News the scheme was never intended for any Australian with a disability.

“In general, a person is eligible for the NDIS if their disability is or is likely to be permanent and significantly impacts their communication, social interaction, learning, mobility, self-care or self-management,” he said.

Mr. Shorten noted that people with ADHD “can still become NDIS participants if they meet the requirements of the NDIS Act,” but not all candidates will meet the requirements.

Elsewhere in her talk at the National Press Club, Rusciano revealed that working in breakfast radio brought out the “worst” of her then-undiagnosed ADHD.

“I now know that a person with dysphoria of rejection sensitivity, low self-esteem, time blindness, someone who is very blunt, has a complete inability to regulate her emotions and is hypersensitive to external stimuli, would be nowhere near the breakfast radio environment.” should be,” she said.

“It brought out the worst of my undiagnosed ADHD symptoms. It brought out the worst in me as a person.’

Rusciano, who now has a more flexible work schedule as a podcaster, said the early hours on the breakfast radio caused sleep problems, only making her symptoms worse.

“I got up at four in the morning every day because I didn’t fall asleep until midnight,” she admitted.

“Chronic and cumulative sleep deprivation makes ADHD symptoms much worse.”

Rusciano also revealed she was diagnosed with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter Odette in 2007, and suffered from ‘severe PTSD’ after working in radio.

Odette, now 14, has also since been diagnosed with ADHD, while the radio star’s son, Elio, three, is autistic.

Rusciano has also come out as autistic and has fired back passionately at trolls who have questioned her neurodivergence.

She also said her stint on breakfast radio left her with “severe PTSD.”

“I was constantly told that I was angry, that I should be nicer to people, that I should smile more and my tone was checked,” she said last year.

“I was under this microscope all the time. Meetings would be on a screen and if I didn’t smile all the time there would be three emails about what’s going on with Em.”

Rusciano admitted her own behavior at 2Day FM “wasn’t great,” but said no one around her was willing “to hurt me a little less.”

“I’m still working on it, but I feel like I understand a little bit better,” she concluded.