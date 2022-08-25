Em Rusciano blames her undiagnosed ADHD for her disastrous radio career

Em Rusciano reflected on her disastrous career in commercial radio as she discussed her ADHD diagnosis at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

In an emotional speech to the Canberra-based association, the 43-year-old said working in breakfast radio brought out the “worst” of her then-undiagnosed ADHD.

“I now know that a person with dysphoria of rejection sensitivity, low self-esteem, time blindness, someone who is very blunt, has a complete inability to regulate her emotions and is hypersensitive to external stimuli, would be nowhere near the breakfast radio environment.” should be,” she said.

“It brought out the worst of my undiagnosed ADHD symptoms. It brought out the worst in me as a person,” she added.

The media personality said the early hours on the breakfast radio caused sleep problems, which only made her symptoms worse.

“I got up at four in the morning every day because I didn’t fall asleep until midnight,” she admitted.

“Chronic and cumulative sleep deprivation makes ADHD symptoms much worse.”

Em’s most infamous stint in commercial radio was in 2017 when she co-hosted 2Day FM’s breakfast show with Grant Denyer (center) and Ed Kavalee (right).

Em also revealed that she was diagnosed with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter Odette in 2007.

Odette, now 14, has also since been diagnosed with ADHD, while Em’s son Elio, three, is autistic.

Em has also come out as autistic and has fired back passionately at trolls who have questioned her neurodivergence.

She also said her stint on breakfast radio left her with “severe PTSD.”

The former Australian Idol star got her start in radio in 2005 and later hosted her own weekly show on the Hit Network.

In 2017, she moved into 2Day FM’s breakfast room, but left after just a year after disappointing reviews and reports from staff who stopped working with her.

“I was constantly told that I was angry, that I should be nicer to people, that I should smile more and my tone was checked,” she said last year.

“I was under this microscope all the time. Meetings would be on a screen and if I didn’t smile all the time there would be three emails about what’s going on with Em,” she added.

Em claimed it was a “tiring” time made worse by having a miscarriage and being told the format of her show was about to change.

She also claimed that her colleagues were “leaking bullshit stories about me” to the press, finding that there was an overall “really toxic work environment” at the Southern Cross Austereo-owned station.

For her part, Em acknowledged that her own behavior at 2Day FM “wasn’t great,” but said no one around her was willing to “truncate” me.

“I’m still working on it, but I feel like I understand a little bit better,” she concluded.

Before her departure, there were multiple reports that employees had left 2Day FM and that others were looking for new jobs because of Em’s “attitude.”

“Things are at a breaking point, people just can’t work with her energy. There have been … casualties at the hands of Em Rusciano,” a source said at the time.

“The audio producer is now working on another show, the publicist is refusing to work with her and one of the producers has informed the company that they are looking for other work.”

Speaking to Wil Anderson’s WILOSOPHY podcast in April 2020, Em acknowledged that many of her peers in the media and entertainment industry “violently hate her” and “refuse to work with her.”

Em confessed that when faced with stressful situations, she tends to “go into fight mode.”

“Fists are in the air, and you’re either, get in or get out of the way, and my behavior was pretty horrendous on the radio,” she explained.

“Every time I get on the radio, my behavior deteriorates and it’s terrible, and I know that, and that’s why I’ll never get on the radio again because I hate the person I’m becoming.”

She added: “I think a lot of it is my fault, but I also know I’m not. Radio Em isn’t who I am… I’m actually quite nice and mostly reasonable.’