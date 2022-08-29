Em Ratajkowski, 31, slams ‘body shaming culture’ in Australia

Model and mother Emily Ratajkowski has called body shaming practices in Australia after Foxtel CEO of Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke called a “short and dumpy girl” and a female NRL player a “man” because of her muscles.

The 31-year-old, who will headline the virtual and in-person body positivity event BODfest on Oct. 8, said she was “not surprised at all” when she heard the comments about two young women in the media this month.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany made the controversial comments about Emilia Clarke last Tuesday during a speech at the Sydney premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated series House of the Dragon and three-time NRLW premiere Julia Robinson read the hurtful comments in a Facebook thread.

“I hate to say this. But I guess the truth is it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Emily said in the latest issue of… Elle and Marie Claire.

Model and mother Emily Ratajkowski (pictured) has denounced body shaming practices in Australia after Foxtel CEO called Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke a ‘short and fat girl’

“I value the value of women, whether you’re an actress or an athlete, or even work in a field where your body doesn’t necessarily have to be a part of your job, your body and your image around your body is still a big part of who you are and how the world values ​​women.

“And I think we see that in social media. You know, you can be any age, any profession, and you think about your body image.

‘I think that’s how we consume media too. I think as a culture we look at bodies and judge them. And that’s part of the social media intrigue.

“It’s terrible that that’s true. I find it quite shocking that people are still in a place where they don’t catch themselves and realize what they’re saying and what they’re responding to.

“Unfortunately, I just think we need to have a really big cultural shift about what we value specifically about women, and the way we think about their bodies, not as objects, but as part of a much bigger person and whole.” I think until that happens, we’ll be seeing comments like this forever.”

Emily, the mother of one-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear, said she will introduce her son to sexism and justice from an early age, to make sure he is aware.

“You can start talking about sexism and power very early on and introduce him to prejudice and, what those things are, what justice is, and what your position is in the world as a white boy, and how you help or consider other people who don’t have the same power and privileges as you,’ she said.

“But in the end, I really believe it comes down to teaching your child ethics.”

In her latest interview, Emily admitted that she prefers TikTok over Instagram because it allows users to show more of their “unfiltered personality.”

“Obviously, social media is incredibly toxic. Instagram was all curation and all shiny images, even if they were meant to present us with something different. It’s really complicated,’ she said.

‘But at the same time it was kind of the first place where I could decide what I wanted to put into the world.

Delany, one of News Corp’s top executives, made the controversial comments during a speech Tuesday night at the Sydney premiere of the highly anticipated HBO series House of the Dragon.

“I am very grateful to Instagram and also understand how complicated it is for women in particular, because it is not easy to be inundated with all these images and re-sold, the same thing we talk about with the modeling industry: you become sold an idea of ​​beauty.

The boss of Foxtel’s comments about Emilia Clarke came about when he let the public know at a premiere event that he was behind the eight-ball when it came to the hugely popular drama Game of Thrones, which stars Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

“I was like, ‘What kind of show is this with the short, dumped girl walking into the fire?'” he said. Oh dear while recalling the famous scene in season one where Daenerys steps into a burning temple.

‘There was a bit of a gasp’ according to one contestant after Delany made the comment, while another said the crowd was ‘clearly shocked’.

Delany admitted he was behind the eight-ball when it came to watching the landmark hit drama Game of Thrones, which stars Emilia as Daenerys Targaryen (pictured in character)

Foxtel, owned by News Corp, has since issued a fawning apology on behalf of Delany, who has been CEO and one of the company’s top executives since January 2018.

“The goal was to make it clear that Games of Thrones was something completely different to television for him in 2011, and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and beloved actors in television and film,” a spokesperson said. Wednesday.

“On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments have been misunderstood and caused a violation.”

Meanwhile, Julia Robinson slammed keyboard warriors after being vilely abused on social media for her ripped physique.

The 24-year-old Broncos and Queensland star was featured in a since-deleted post on the Brisbane Broncos’ Facebook page, which showed the muscular footy player training hard for the season opener.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to respond to the haters who posted vulgar comments on a since-deleted Broncos Facebook post

The sexist comments had one common theme: they insinuated that she was a man.

It didn’t seem to bother her, but Robinson was determined to take the vulgar insults.

“I normally read comments on social media and never let it affect me, but I just wanted to say that no one has to be ashamed or self-conscious to have muscles,” Robinson posted on her Instagram story.

‘It shows dedication and hard work. I like my muscles. Julia xoxo.’

The reply was below a screenshot of some of the worst comments with statements like, “He’s going to be a good player,” while another wrote “he’s a scum.”

Another pair of comments included one troll who wrote Robinson “looks like a woman trapped in a man’s body,” while another wrote, “put a man’s head on that body and it’s a man.”

BODfest will be held on October 8 at Paddington Town Hall in Sydney and aims to celebrate women who give more volume to body positivity, a social movement that advocates embracing and accepting all definitions of beauty and body norms.