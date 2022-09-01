Elysian Energy collapses after begging customers to switch provider as its costs soared

<!–

An energy supplier has been suspended from the national electricity market and given a trading ban after being placed on voluntary administration.

Elysian Energy, whose majority of customers are based in Victoria, will be taken off the market from Friday, the Australian Energy Market Operator has confirmed.

Brooke Bird insolvency experts Adrian Hunter and Robyn Erskine have been appointed as trustees of the company.

Customers of the provider are expected to be transferred to another provider.

“Elysian Energy customers don’t have to worry about their electricity being cut off during this transition,” Mr Hunter said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the Essential Services Commission, the Australian Energy Regulator and AEMO to ensure this is a smooth process for all customers.”

Elysian supplies about 7,500 homes with solar energy.

The shutdown comes three months after Elysian urged its customers to look for a new provider as rising wholesale costs forced them to double prices.

Customers received a letter from the service stating that it has absorbed massive price increases for wholesale power and that the additional costs for consumers will soon increase by at least 100 percent.

ReAmped Energy used a similar measure, telling customers it was in their best interest to switch providers to get a lower price.

At the time, the Australian Energy Regulator raised benchmark prices for retailers, causing households to see higher bills from July 1.

ReAmped Energy chief executive Luke Blincoe said it was an “incredibly volatile time” for the energy market due to rising costs.

“Several retailers have already started building the drawbridge, so customers need to act quickly to get a better deal before it’s too late,” he said in a statement.

“There are still a handful of competitive deals on the market. No one knows exactly how bad it will get, so we want people to act now.”

ReAmped Energy has 70,000 customers in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT.

The Elysian collapse comes after Australians were warned of power shortages from mid-2023 as coal and gas plants are withdrawn from the national grid.

In Australia, at least five coal and gas-fired power stations will be decommissioned in the next decade (Photo: Loy Yang coal-fired power station in Victoria)

Ensuring factory closures do not affect homes and businesses will require massive investments in energy generation, storage and transmission over the next decade.

The Australian Energy Market Operator predicts significant problems in the NSW, Queensland, Victorian and SA interconnected electricity markets in its latest report released on Wednesday.

“Gaps in forecasts have emerged in the NEM (National Electricity Market) regions due to significant shutdowns of coal and gas plants, along with insufficient commitments for new generation capacity needed to offset higher electricity consumption,” it said. AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman.

Greenpeace activists stage a protest outside AGL Energy’s Melbourne headquarters earlier this year (pictured)

He pointed to Australia’s first cluster of coal-fired power plant exits set to take place in the next decade — a total of 8.3 gigawatts, equivalent to about 14 percent of the national electricity market’s total capacity.

“Without further investment, this will reduce the supply of generation and test the ability of the transmission network to meet reliability standards and the security needs of the electricity system.”

The report forecasts confidence shortfalls in South Australia in 2023-24 and Victoria from 2024-25 against what is known as the ‘interim confidence measure’, and in NSW from 2025-26 against the ‘confidence standard’.

Gaps are forecast in all states in the national electricity market for 2031-2032.