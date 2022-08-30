Elvis star Shonka Dukureh’s death at 44 due to ‘natural’ causes from ‘cardiovascular disease’

The cause of death of singer Shonka Dukureh, who died last month at the age of 44, has been announced.

Dukureh, who appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s hit Elvis biopic, died a “natural” death, according to a coroner’s report, obtained Monday by Us Weekly.

The coroner stated in the report that her death was caused by “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

The report said the performer was “discovered unresponsive in bed by her underage son… [who] ran to the neighbors for help, who then called 911.”

Hypertension refers to chronic high blood pressure, which can lead to heart failure if left untreated.

Individuals suffering from atherosclerosis experience a buildup of plaque, mainly composed of fat and cholesterol, in the walls of their arteries. Clots caused by the narrowed blood vessels can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Metro Nashville Police Department previously said there was no suspicion of malicious intent, although Dukureh’s cause of death was pending at the time.

She shared her apartment with her two children and a neighbor, alerted by the child who found her, called 911 on July 21 at 9:27 AM.

Playing Big Mama Thornton was the North Carolina native’s first major film role.

She also played the character in the music video for Doja Cat’s Vegas from the film’s soundtrack.

Doja, 26 – born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – took to Instagram to pay tribute to the talented actress on social media as she wrote: ‘Rest in peace Shonka – an incredible talent taken from us too soon.

“It was an honor to get to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to ‘Vegas’. Her amazing performance in Elvis and her other arts will live on. I extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones.”

Director Baz Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a gallery of sweet snaps, including one of him kissing Dukureh on the forehead with the touching caption: “Today a special light went out and the entire Elvis movie family is heartbroken by the loss.” by Shonka Dukureh’

Baz Luhrmann, director of the Elvis biopic, took to his Instagram to share a gallery of sweet snaps, including one of him kissing Dukureh on the forehead with the touching caption: “Today a special light went out and the whole Elvis movie family is heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh.

“From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music. Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt cheerful. Shonka was just starting to find a bigger audience for her tremendous talent, and I saw her lifting crowds of people at Coachella and beyond.

“A favorite word of Shonka, in everyday use, was ‘blessings’, and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her. We are sending all our love and support to Shonka’s children and family at this time.”

Thornton was the first to record Leiber and Stoller’s Hound Dog and the single was released in February 1953.

Three years later, Elvis Presley released a cover version that became a worldwide hit.

Speaking of the role, Dukureh told the Tennessee that she could relate to Thornton, who was “very raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and” [made] music as she felt it. And I could totally relate to that.’

She went on, “I was very aware of it and wanted to be very aware to make sure that I paid respect, respected her, respected her legacy, respected her spirit, respected everything she brought to music and understood that in am able to do it because she has done it and laid that foundation.’

At the time of her death, Dukureh was working on her first full-length studio album which she described as “a tribute to the blues music genre in honor of those fierce unsung pioneering artists and musicians who paved the way for the rock and roll music revolution.”

In April, Australian filmmaker Luhrmann paid tribute to Dukureh, who stars in the biopic with Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann, 59, shared photos of the two together, writing: “The entire cast and crew of @Elvismovie are so excited and proud of @iamShonkaDukureh, who plays Big Mama Thornton in the film, for her performance on stage at Coachella with @ DojaCat for her new song ‘Vegas’.’

Dukureh also recorded with and provided background vocals for the likes of Nick Cave, Mike Farris, Jamie Lidell and the Royal Pharaohs.

Her initial goal was to become a teacher but later decided to pursue a career as a performing artist.

She graduated from Fisk University with a bachelor’s degree in theater.

She also holds a master’s degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University website.