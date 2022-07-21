Elvis star Shonka Dukureh passes away at the age of 44

Actress Shonka Dukureh has died aged 44.

The Elvis star and blues signer was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, as reported by TMZ.

She was discovered by one of her young children, who found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Sad news: Elvis star Shonka Dukureh has passed away aged 44; Depicted in a 2022 photo of Elvis

The neighbor then called at 9:27 a.m., police said. Currently, they do not suspect any malicious intent in the death of the actress.

Investigators are now waiting for the results of an autopsy before they can determine an official cause of death.

Aside from her recent role in Elvis as Big Mama Thornton, she also starred in Doja Cat’s Vegas music video, where she also played Big Mama Thornton.