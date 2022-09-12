Elusive Florida snake not seen in four years is found DEAD after it choked on a giant centipede

North America’s rarest snake has been seen for the first time in four years, but this rim-crowned snake was found choked to death by a giant centipede that it tried to swallow whole.

The interlocking creatures were found by a hiker at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, Florida, and CT scans showed the arthropod was one-third the size of the snake that had swallowed about 75 percent of it.

The team also found a small wound on the snake’s side that likely came from the centipede’s powerful venomous pincers, sparking a debate over whether the snake died from the venom juice or was suffocated.

Researchers at the Florida Museum of Natural History were “stunned” by the discovery, which also marks the first time humans have observed the eating habits of the crowned snake.

The rim-crowned snake is only found in Florida, but the last time it was seen was in 2018. One was spotted by a hiker in the Keys, but this creature was dead with a giant centipede in its mouth.

The team performed a digital autopsy on the creatures, which revealed that the centipede was trapped in the snake’s airways.

“The snake’s trachea was pinched at the approximate location where the centipede’s circumference was greatest,” the team shared in a press release.

Jaimi Gray, one of the researchers, said in a: pronunciation: ‘We were able to perform a digital autopsy, which allowed us to examine the centipede and the snake, including the injuries and intestinal contents, without ever reaching for a scalpel.’

While suffocation is the most likely cause of death, the team wanted to make sure it wasn’t due to the centipede’s deadly venom.

CT scans allowed researchers to take a closer look at the bite, which appeared to cause some internal bleeding, but concluded that the venom wasn’t enough to stop the snake from killing and partially swallowing its prey.

Experts say this is the first evidence of the snake eating – scientists didn’t know before what the creature survived on

The scans showed it all came down to the size of the two creatures, as the snake’s trachea was pinched at the approximate location where the centipede’s circumference was greatest.

“This likely cut off the hose’s air supply, causing suffocation,” the team shared in the press release.

The results provide an intimate look at a species that many fear is on the brink of extinction.

The rock crown snake, or what is scientifically known as tantilla oolitica, once thrived in pine rocklands that started in central Florida south of the Keys, but have since declined as humans moved into the area.

This resulted in a decline in the snake’s population, forcing officials to list it as endangered in Florida in 1975.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has since worked to get the species on the federal list.

Pine forest ecosystems have evolved over millions of years along the spine of an ancient coral reef and are home to a long list of rare plants and animals found nowhere else on Earth.

But the same traits that fostered the growth of hyper-diverse forests also made this part of Florida an ideal place to build cities.

Today, uninterrupted sprawl of development from Miami to West Palm Beach has almost completely replaced native ecosystems.

However, only two percent of the original pine rocks exist outside the Everglades.

For animals endemic to pine rocks, such as T. oolitica, the new cityscapes have brought near-destruction.

“We can’t say for sure if they are still present on the Florida peninsula. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, but their habitat has in fact been destroyed,” Sheehy said.