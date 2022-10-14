Elusive black shark that EJECTS its jaws out of its mouth looks like Marvel's Venom'

A photo of a sleek, midnight black shark with beady blue eyes and an extendable jaw caught off the coast of Taiwan in 2018 has resurfaced online, sparking fear among tens of thousands of users who are comparing the viper dog to the Marvel comic book character Venmo.

The Twitter post, shared by Excitingshows the viper shark in three stages as it releases its jaw to attack with its needle-like teeth: The shark opens its mouth wide, extends its jaw upwards, and then pushes it out.

The first viper fish was first discovered in 1986, and only a handful have been seen by human eyes, but scientists pulled five from the depths four years ago.

Users are captivated by the deep sea creature, with one user saying it further justifies their fear of the sea.

An image of the viper shark has captivated the internet. The images show the blacktip shark as it moves to push its jaw out of its mouth, which is lined with needle-like teeth

Twitter users are going crazy over the shark, with one user comparing it to Marvel’s Venom cartoon character, who also has an extendable jaw and teeth.

The viper shark, which gets its name from its unusually large and fangs, is found only off the coast of Japan, Taiwan and Hawaii.

It grabs its prey with its rapidly extended jaws and can use its enormous gape to swallow relatively large fish whole.

The creature has also only been seen a handful of times because it lives up to 1,800 feet below the surface.

And although it may look viscous, the average viper dog is only about 21 centimeters long.

Taiwan’s Fisheries Research Institute said in 2018 that it had rounded up five of the creatures near Donghe Township during a routine survey.

It described them, saying: ‘The most obvious feature is the needle-shaped teeth, like snake-like fangs; this is also the origin of the viper shark’s name.’

Four of the five sharks were dead when they were pulled from the water, and the last one died in the research laboratory.

The viper shark’s diet includes crustaceans and bony fish, including lanternfish – perhaps attracted by the predator’s glowing body.

Other Twitter users think the viper dog looks like the creature in the movie ‘Aliens’

The species was first discovered in 1986 off the coast of Shikoku Island, Japan, by the bottom trawler Seiryo-Maru.

Its scientific name Trigonognathus kabeyai honors the fishing vessel’s captain, Hiromichi Kabeya.

Even though the creature was captured in 2018, the internet is still going wild for it.

A Twitter user shared: ‘Truth.. In every aspect of every aspect!! These deep-sea creatures become more hideous with each new discovery.’

While another jokingly asks, who allowed such a grotesque creature to exist?

A more recent sighting of another bizarre sea creature was shared in December 2021 by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI).

The team captured footage of a barreleye fish that lives about 2,000 feet below the ocean off the coast of California and has a transparent head that exposes its glowing eyes.

A more recent sighting of another bizarre sea creature was shared in December 2021 by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). The team captured footage of a barreleye fish that lives about 2,000 feet below the ocean off the coast of California and has a transparent head that exposes its glowing eyes

The elusive fish has two small depressions where its eyes would normally be, but instead its eyes are two glowing green orbs behind its face, staring up towards the top of its head.

Its eyes are positioned to allow the creature to scan the water above it for food since it lives so deep where food is scarce, while also allowing it to rotate its eyes forward.

According to evolutionary biologists, the fish developed such a strong sense of sight as a result of the harsh environment it lives in, where no sunlight can reach it.

Its eyes are known as tubular eyes, which are typical among deep-sea creatures, consisting of a multi-layered retina and a large lens, which allows them to detect the maximum amount of light in one direction.