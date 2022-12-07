Elton, Oprah, Edward Enninful and the Obamas will NOT participate in the Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan’s most famous celebrity friends, and almost all of their families, have rejected their Netflix documentary bombshell.

In publicity material released ahead of today’s broadcast of the first three episodes, Netflix promised that it will include interviews with “friends and family” of the couple.

But the Mail can reveal that key allies, including Elton John, Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Prince Harry’s ‘surrogate dad’, music producer David Foster, are not taking part.

Oprah Winfrey is not thought to be part of it either, and neither are the Obamas.

Also, there won’t be a single real ‘talking head’ on Harry and Meghan’s series, either, not even Princess Eugenie, with whom they remain close.

Harry and Meghan’s new show, out tomorrow on Netflix, promises interviews with “friends and family.” Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021

The Obamas are not believed to be participating in the program. Pictured: Prince Harry talks with Barack Obama at a wheelchair basketball game during the 2017 Invictus Games

Of all the absences, perhaps the most surprising is that of Vogue editor Edward Enninful. She got quite a blow when Meghan agreed to guest edit the September 2019 issue, Forces for Change.

It was the best-selling issue in Vogue’s history and in an article for the publication, Meghan wrote that she and Enninful were “like-minded thinkers who have a lot in common.”

The following year, Enninful said she felt she had been unfairly criticized in the media storm over Megxit: the couple’s move to California.

But sources close to the Vogue editor confirmed that he would not participate. She recently praised the Princess of Wales for her “elegant” fashion sense.

Elton John, a key ally of the couple, is another not believed to be on the show. Pictured: Elton John attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Oprah Winfrey is not believed to appear on her Netflix show. Pictured: Oprah (right) talks to Harry and Meghan (left) during her 2021 interview

Another influential figure absent is Sir Elton, a close friend of Princess Diana who has gone out of his way to defend Harry and Meghan in the past.

He and his husband, David Furnish, have had them on family vacations at their home near Nice in France and Furnish was among the executives working on Archewell’s proposed show Pearl, which was later shelved.

Last week, Prince Harry sent the singer a video message thanking him for being friends with the couple and their children, and his late mother.

Sir Elton is considered an unofficial best man to both William and Harry and was among the guests at William’s wedding. The Wales had their first dance to Sir Elton’s Your Song.

Music producer Mr. Foster was not involved, a spokesman confirmed this week. He and Harry became close during the Megxit crisis, and Foster helped them find a temporary home in Canada before they settled in California.

Meghan and Mr. Foster’s wife, Katharine McPhee, are former classmates and the four have been seen having dinner together in California, where they all live.

And it can also be revealed that your favorite journalist, Omid Scobie, is not among those on the show.

Vogue editor Edward Enninful is another not expected to make an appearance. Pictured: Edward Enninful at Paris Fashion Week in October 2019

Representatives for Miss Winfrey and the Obamas did not respond to requests for comment, but sources in the United States say the two are wary of being drawn into what they see as “family drama.”

Guy Pelly, one of William and Harry’s oldest friends, will also not appear, the Mail was told. Neither is former Vanity Fair editor and royal biographer Tina Brown, who has been covering Buckingham Palace-related dramas since Diana’s early days.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the Sussexes’ best friends among young royals, will not participate.

Her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who is no stranger to a revealing TV special, won’t be on camera either, and neither will her ex-husband Andrew.

King Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales will naturally not make an appearance.

A spokesperson for Earl Spencer declined to comment on whether he or his sisters Jane and Sarah could turn up, but sources indicate it’s unlikely either of them will.

Which leaves only Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, as a possible family member to appear in the series. She had never spoken on camera before and the rumored appearance of her, until last night, had yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, there are signs of public backlash over the high-profile show. So far, the first Netflix trailer on YouTube has 20,000 likes and 288,000 dislikes and the second has 16,000 likes and 133,000 dislikes.