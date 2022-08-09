Elton John Scored ‘Devil Wears Prada, the Musical’ Removed by Critics

The musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, scored by Elton John, was taken out of the air by critics on Sunday after the opening performance at the Nederlander Theater in Chicago.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical, is currently having its world premiere ahead of a scheduled Broadway debut in 2023, but best reviews say it’s far from ready for the NYC stage.

The worst reviews have critics calling it an irreparable fiasco, with boring music, zero style and flat characters.

‘Call the fashion police,’ wrote critic Johnny Oleksinski in The New York Post“The alarmingly crummy and slow show with a score by Elton John and Shaina Taub is a dud about duds, and the worst screen-to-stage move in recent memory.”

“Every song is worthless, and there’s nothing here worth fixing,” he added.

The show was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel about the unstylish, hopeful journalist Andy Sachs who served as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the chief editor of the New York City fashion magazine — widely believed to be a stand-in. was for Anna Wintour – who herself was later turned into a much-loved movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The show pulled out all the stops on production, hiring rocker and hit-tested Broadway songwriter Elton John to handle the score.

The show pulled out all the stops on production, hiring rocker and hit-tested Broadway songwriter Elton John to set the score, and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel to play Runway magazine editor Miranda.

Despite its star power and glamorous subject matter, the Sunday night musical seemed anything but sparkly.

“The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical” ranges from mildly distracting to mostly blatantly disappointing, with the latter being the defining ethos,” the Chicago Sun Times‘ wrote Catey Sullivan in her 1.5/4 star review of the musical.

Sullivan said one of the fundamental problems of the shows was “the disappointing sense of fashion,” and the writing of the costumes looked “underbudgeted and poorly finished.”

“Honestly, you see more creative silhouettes in every season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,'” she wrote.

Sullivan also called the show’s music “gloomy” and characterized the score as “usually as flat as a freshly ironed hem.”

She said the music did almost nothing to develop characters, advance the story, or even give the actors a chance to show off their stuff.

‘Elton John wrote wonderful scores for ‘Billy Elliot’ and ‘Aida.’ Here, his music doesn’t advance the story or deepen the characters. Worse still, it doesn’t deliver any memorable star-turns for the protagonists.’

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical at the Nederlander Theater in Chicago in August

Oleksinski wrote in The Post that one of the show’s prevailing problems was that it had done nothing to reinterpret the film and book to use the medium of the stage convincingly.

“Just about every plot point is identical to the 2006 film which was slick, sexy and satisfying and earned Meryl Streep a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actress,” he wrote.

All the show did to make the story current, Oleksinski wrote, was to gently and stupidly update it to an interpretation of Gen Z sensibilities.

“Andy is now a Gen Z progressive and Miranda is, I don’t know, Nancy Reagan?” He wrote.

Olekinski gave the show one star out of four.

The musical is an adaptation of the 2006 film of the same name starring Meryl Streep (right) and Anne Hathaway (left).

In one of his kinder reviews, Alexis Soloski wrote: The New York Times that the show needed a “customization” before making its Broadway debut.

“If it wants a life outside of Chicago, it could use some adjustments,” he wrote.

But Soloski couldn’t pass up the opportunity to throw a few shots himself.

“Although the show is set in a fashion magazine, the creative team seems to disagree on a style,” he wrote, “This is a show that has tried everything in its closet. Nothing fits.’