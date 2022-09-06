Elton John reveals he collaborated with Britney Spears ‘help boost her confidence’

<!–

They had a number 1 hit with their duet Hold Me Closer.

And Elton John has now revealed how his partnership with Britney Spears came about, explaining how his husband David Furnish first suggested working with the singer.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Tuesday’s issue of Heart Breakfast, the music icon said he’d like to “build Britney’s confidence” and hopes the duet will “be the momentum” for Britney to record new music.

Duet: Elton John has revealed how his partnership with Britney Spears came about, explaining how his husband David Furnish first introduced his team (Pictured in 2013)

Amanda asked Elton if it’s ‘true you thought David would team up with Britney to boost her confidence?’

Elton replied, “Yes, absolutely. He told me, he said listen, ‘Why don’t we do it with Britney’” and I went… “wow, that’s a bit of left field, what a brilliant idea”.

“A) I’d love to help her and get her back on the record and b) I know she can sing and she hasn’t done anything since 2016.”

“She went into the LA studio with Andrew Watt and put her voice up and did it brilliantly and everyone seemed to love it,” he added.

Elton said he was “so happy for her because it’s brought her back what she’s famous for, singer and performer.”

He admitted that he thought Britney “has had such a terrible time over the past twenty years with various things going wrong with her and being treated so badly,” referring to her controversial conservatorship from which she was finally released last year.

“I thought this was going to give her a bit of a whim, so to speak, and I know she’s so excited to be back on the charts, back on the radio charts. Hopefully that’s the momentum it takes to get her back on the record.”

Jamie and Amanda pointed out that Elton has a history of helping younger artists, with the icon reminiscing about how he helped Robbie Williams in his solo career after Take That.

Will there be more music? Elton said he was ‘so happy for her because it’s brought her back to what she’s famous for, a singer and an artist’

Robbie used to come here when he left Take That and we sat outside in the car because that was the best, it sounded great in the car, and he played all his demos and his recordings and it was a lot of fun.

“I always help to encourage people, especially if they have a lot of talent and I like them, and that’s what I often do now.

“And it keeps me happy, it keeps me sharp, and it’s just great to be with these younger people and get this energy from them because they have an energy, that at 75 I have a lot of energy, but it’s not the same when you’re 25.’

“The adrenaline is different, so I get a lot of stuff from young artists and I like being around them.”

Hold Me Close contains bits of Elton’s 1971 song Tiny Dancer, his 1976 song The One and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1992.

Hours after its debut last week, the New York Daily News reported that the single had topped the iTunes charts in as many as 40 countries.

