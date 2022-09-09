Elton John pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during Toronto concert

<!–

Sir Elton John continued his tribute to the Queen on Thursday night at his concert in Toronto, praising the monarch and her ‘inspiring presence’.

The musician, 75, told his audience that the Queen had guided Britain through “some of our greatest and darkest moments” and said she “deserved” her final rest.

Reflecting on the 96-year-old’s death on Thursday in Scotland, Sir Elton next gave a rendition of his 1974 song Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while footage of the smiling monarch dressed in a bright purple coat and hat , were shown on the screens.

Heartwarming: Sir Elton John continued his tribute to the Queen at his concert in Toronto on Thursday night, praising the monarch and her ‘inspiring presence’

He said, “She was an inspiring presence to be around…she was fantastic.

She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel really sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s resting, and I’m glad she’s resting and she deserves it .

‘She has worked very hard. I send my love to her family. She’ll be missed… but we’ll celebrate her life with you tonight, okay?’

Tribute: The musician, 75, told his audience that the Queen had guided Britain through ‘some of our greatest and darkest moments’ and said she ‘deserved’ her final rest (pictured together in 1998)

The singer songwriter also took to social media to share his thoughts on the news: ‘Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s pssing.

She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through one of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Sir Elton was knighted by the Queen in 1998.

Tribute: Music icon Elton said he will ‘miss her very much’ after a historic 70-year reign

The King invested the musician and charity benefactor as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor at a ceremony at Windsor Castle last year.

Sir Elton sang at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Elton’s Canada concert was the second of two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Center and part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, billed as his final tour.