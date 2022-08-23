Elton John gives sneak peak at his collaboration track

Elton John previewed his collaboration track Hold Me Closer with Britney Spears on Tuesday, ahead of the track’s official release on Friday.

The 75-year-old superstar gave an impromptu performance of the song at the exclusive bar and restaurant La Guérite in Cannes, delighting fans who were having lunch there.

Dressed in a patterned cream co-ord, Elton took the microphone behind the DJ booth and played the song – although his collaborator Britney, 40, was absent.

He looked effortlessly cool in his designer shades for the performance as he spoke the words and worked the crowd.

When he handed the microphone back to the DJ at the end of the song, he thanked the adoring fans as they cheered and told them the song would be out Friday.

He shared the moment – which came during his luxury European getaway – on his Instagram, writing in the caption: ‘Sneak peak from Hold Me Closer – out this Friday!’

Fans went wild for the teaser with one writing: ‘Woohoo! Sounds good!’ with another writing: ‘HOLD ME CLOSER COMES THERE!’

It comes after Britney and Elton appeared on a new cover for their upcoming duet on Monday.

The artists were seen side by side for the highly anticipated single Hold Me Closer, to be released on August 26 by Universal Music.

Spears shared a look at the new cover that featured both she and Elton in blue and white sparkly baseball uniforms.

They all had baseball bats in their hats and they seemed ready to swing.

Last week, the Cold Heart singer uploaded the photo to his Instagram main page to tease the song’s release.

The single artwork features adorable throwback snaps of the two stars as kids.

The Queen of Pop dressed in a pink dance outfit and the hitmaker Your Song cheerfully playing the piano.

The updated cover design featured the names of the two singers at the top and the name of the single at the bottom.

Britney could be seen posing with a smile on her face as a young girl in a striking pink dance outfit. Her blond hair was styled with a large pink feather in her locks.

The Rocketman singer was seen at the piano in a black and white photo when he was a boy.

Previous artwork for the track was recently released, featuring just the song title, followed by a rose and rocket emoji to represent the two singers.

Hold Me Closer was recorded as a new take on his 1971 classic hit, Tiny Dancer. The track has fans on the edge of their seats, with the song being Britney’s first single release since the end of her conservatory in November 2021.

Page six reported last month that Britney had joined the English singer and composer in Beverly Hills to record the song, which first appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water.

Elton seems to be the one who came up with the idea of ​​the collaboration, but it seems like an ideal soft launch for Britney to revive her music career after a silence in the final years of her now-defunct conservatory.

“This was Elton’s idea and Britney is a big fan. They recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet – and it’s incredible,” a music industry insider told the outlet.

The source added that Britney had traveled with Elton to a studio in Beverly Hills to record the song out of the public eye, “under the supervision of uber producer Andrew Watt.”

Watt has worked with several high-profile pop and rock acts – including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello and Pearl Jam – and has collaborated with Elton multiple times, suggesting he would be an ideal choice for the two artists.

According to the source, Britney and Elton’s new single is already a hit with record company executives Page six.

“They’ve already played it for people on their record label, and everyone’s freaking out. It’s so good,” they gushed. “They say this will be the song of the summer.

“Britney is officially back,” she added. “She’s back at work and she’s super excited.”

Now that her nearly 14-year-old conservatory is coming to an end, the pop singer is getting the chance to jump back into the music industry freely. The star’s last single was released in 2016 with Slumber Party.