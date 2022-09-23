Elton John asked the Biden White House if he could play there

Elton John contacted President Joe Biden’s administration to ask if he could play at the White House, despite Donald Trump’s longtime admiration for the singer and his attempts to get him to play his inauguration.

“His team expressed interest on his behalf,” a White House official said of John, who will appear on the South Lawn Friday night.

While the current first couple are fans, Biden’s predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, long considered John a personal friend and was reported to be ‘obsessed’ with him.

John declined to play at Trump’s inauguration, but told him if he ever hosted UK officials at a state dinner he would perform – similar to what he did in February 1998 when John performed at a state dinner during Bill Clinton’s presidency for the then British. Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Trump has never hosted the British for such an occasion.

Now John will appear before a commander in chief when he writes headlines ‘A Night When Hope and History Rhyme’, which will celebrate the healing power of music and praise the singer’s life and work.

Elton John contacted President Joe Biden’s administration to ask if he could play at the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in attendance Friday night when Sir Elton John plays on the South Lawn to a packed crowd

A massive white tent was built on the South Lawn of the White House to make it a concert venue for the pop star’s show. Thousands can be cared for on the lawn, which is part of the 18 acres that make up the White House complex.

The audience will include teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students and LGBTQ+ advocates, the White House said. Guests from A+E Networks, Sir Elton John and White House staff will also be there.

A+E Networks and The History Channel are paying for the event. The concert will be broadcast at a later date on A+E.

John is on his farewell tour. Saturday night he plays at Nationals Stadium in Washington, DC

Biden and John have met before, when both men appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show in November 2017.

The concert comes as the White House ramps up its event schedule — and the number of guests it will host — as the country moves on from the COVID pandemic.

Musician James Taylor played at the White House last week in celebration of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. Thousands of guests filled the South Lawn for the event.

Donald Trump had asked Elton John to play at his inauguration in January 2017 – John declined

Elton John last played at the White House in February 1998 when he performed at a state dinner during Bill Clinton’s presidency for then British Prime Minister Tony Blair

But it is Trump who has long been obsessed with Elton John.

Trump even saw the singer’s music as key to America’s relationship with North Korea. He delivered an autographed CD of John’s song ‘Rocket Man’ to Kim Jung Un after the two men met in Singapore’s 2018 meeting.

He had used the song as a nickname for Kim.

Trump also tried to get John to play at his inauguration in 2017, according to the New York Times.

The singer declined.

“Thank you so much for the extremely kind invitation to play at your inauguration,” John wrote, according to the Times. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and as a British citizen I don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to play at the inauguration of an American president. Please accept my apology.’

He then made his offer to play at a state dinner celebrating Anglo-American relations

“I was honored to appear at a White House State Dinner for Great Britain during the Clinton presidency, and I would be happy to do the same for you if the opportunity arises,” John noted. ‘I also want to wish you every success in your presidency. I love America deeply, a country that has always welcomed me and my music with kind, tolerant and open arms.’

John had played at Trump’s third wedding in 2005 to Melania Knauss.

“Tiny Dancer,” one of John’s best-known songs, was a staple at Trump campaign rallies, though the singer expressed reservations about it.

‘I don’t really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign,’ John told The Guardian in 2016. ‘I’m British. I’ve met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it’s nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different, I’m not a Republican in a million years.

Joe Biden and Elton John have met before; both men appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show in November 2017 (above)

Donald Trump is a huge Elton John fan; Trump, John and then Melania Knauss are seen together at the 12th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party; John played at Anders and Melania’s wedding

And Trump bragged about all the Elton John records he had broken, comparing attending his campaign rallies to attending Elton John concerts held at the same venue.

‘Great news! Tonight we broke the all-time attendance record previously held by Elton John at the #SNHUArena in Manchester, New Hampshire!’ Trump tweeted in August 2019.

And at an event in Montana during his presidency, Trump said: ‘I’ve broken several Elton John records. He seems to have many records.’

‘And I don’t have a musical instrument, by the way. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And many others who help. No, we have broken many records. We have broken almost every record.’