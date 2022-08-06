Elton John, 75, belts out the hits as he brings Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Chicago

At age 75, Elton John appeared to be in great shape as he took his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

The legendary British crooner turned back the clock and delivered many of his hits from his six-decade career.

The tour – which kicked off in the US in Allentown, Pennsylvania in September 2018 – has encountered several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at times due to John’s health.

John (née Reginald Kenneth Dwight) and his band kicked off the set opener with a rousing rendition of Bennie And The Jets as he flashed his megawatt smile from behind the piano.

But because the band sounded tight and full of energy, it wasn’t long before he got up from his seat to engage with the crowd.

Decked out in a black tuxedo blazer, filled with an assortment of embroideries and black trousers, the Pinner, Middlesex, England native worked the audience with both the music and his chatter.

His look wouldn’t be complete without his signature flashy glasses, which this evening were large-framed and tinted red.

With the massive crowd pumped up after the high-octane set opener, John and his company didn’t lose any momentum as they followed up on Philadelphia Freedom.

As his show progressed, John delivered renditions of his other hit songs, including I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues, Rocket Man, Candle In The Wind, Sad Songs (Say So Much), Don’t Let The Sun Go Down. On Me, Crocodile Rock, I’m Still Standing and Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.

After the Chicago show, John and the band have a short break of a month.

They will return to the stage on September 7 when the tour resumes with some shows at Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.

After kicking off the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018, which is intended to be John’s final trip around the world, the band played consistently for about a year and a half.

But when COVID-19 was deemed a pandemic in March 2020, the tour came to a halt, which happened right after his show in Sydney, Australia, on March 7 of that year.

Between the pandemic and John’s recurring health problems, including hip surgery following a fall “on a hard surface,” the tour was eventually canceled. sidelined until January 19, 2020, when he took the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

After a reboot in the Big Easy, the tour made its way through parts of the US until April 28 in Miami.

From there, John and his band took a three-week break before returning to Europe on May 21 with a show in Fornebu, Norway.

The European leg continued until July 4 in Watford, England, when John took an 11-day break before resuming in the US with Friday’s show in Philadelphia.

The tour will make its final stop in the United States on November 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is scheduled to formally conclude in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.