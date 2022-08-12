Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, posts a picture of him in the bath naked with a parrot on his head

<!–

Elsa Pataky graced the internet with a photo of her husband Chris Hemsworth seemingly naked in the bath with a parrot on his head on Thursday.

The Spanish model and actress, 46, shared the photo to celebrate Chris’ 39th birthday.

“Congratulations to my favorite parrot trainer, nanny and woman tamer,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She continued, “There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back,” before writing more in Spanish.

Chris and Elsa have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood, but some fans may not know that the couple actually tied the knot just three months after going public as a couple in 2010.

The actor wasn’t shy about discussing his rushed marriage, telling Good Morning Britain in 2016 that it was a spontaneous decision.

“It happened quickly and it just felt right, it made sense,” Chris told the show when asked how quickly his relationship with Elsa was progressing.

Elsa uploaded the photo along with two others, including one of the Thor stars struggling with their three children: daughter India, nine, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, both eight.

The third photo was a black and white still from Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Elsa acted as a “wolf woman” who was a former lover of Chris’s character.

The lovebirds began dating in early 2010, and they married in a quiet ceremony in December of that year.

“Honestly, there wasn’t a big plan for it. We were on vacation and we said, “Why don’t we get married too?” And then the next minute… There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out,’ he mused.

“Honestly, we both had our families on vacation at the same time, just randomly, and we said this was a good opportunity with everyone together, so we just did it.”

Together with their children, they now live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the famous enclave of Byron Bay.

Last year, Elsa revealed the surprising secret behind her lasting marriage: laughter.

“We like doing the same things and Chris has a great sense of humor and knows how to take the sting out of things,” she said. Hello! magazine.