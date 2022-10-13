Elsa Pataky steps out in Byron Bay in a sporty ensemble

<!–

Elsa Pataky turned heads in stylish activewear while shopping in Byron Bay on Tuesday.

The Spanish actress, 46, who is married to Thor star Chris Hemsworth, looked effortlessly chic in her athletic ensemble.

She wore a baggy green jumper, navy blue yoga pants and well-worn trainers as she ran errands in the NSW coastal town.

Elsa tied her long hair back and let her natural beauty shine by going makeup free.

The mother of three added a touch of glamor with a $1,300 gold necklace which perfectly complemented her bronzed complexion.

The Interceptor star appeared to be preparing for a workout and at one point was seen massaging her neck with a focused expression.

Elsa made headlines last week when she cheekily admitted she would be open to kissing her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth – but only for a movie role.

The Fast and Furious star said she would be fine with Liam, 32, playing her love interest in a film and would be willing to have fun with him for the sake of ‘art’.

She admitted while promoting her role opposite Liam in Russell Crowe’s upcoming film Poker Face on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson asked her: ‘If you were to kiss Liam in a film, for art’s sake, would that be okay?’

Elsa cheekily replied that locking lips with Liam would be ‘even better’ than okay because ‘everything stays in the family’.

She added that although she played Crowe’s girlfriend in the film, she would have been open to playing Liam’s as well.

Elsa lives in a $30 million mansion in Byron Bay with her husband Chris and their three children, daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.