Elsa Pataky shows off her toned body as she dances around in a bikini

Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky showed off her tanned and toned body as she danced by a pool at the popular beach club Mrs Sippy in Bali.

The Interceptor star, 46, beamed as she wore a gorgeous black G-String bikini and dug to a heavy dance beat.

She pointed and watched in amazement as two other partygoers held each other and recovered from a high diving board.

Elsa shared the clip on Instagram on Friday.

The Spanish beauty posted a few more happy holiday snaps, including one in which she herself jumped off the diving board with the caption: ‘Had such a great time with these LEGENDS!’

The mother of three was also seen sipping cocktails with her friends and taking her kids to the beach.

Elsa then shared a taste of the beautiful accommodation where the clan resides, with an infinity pool overlooking the crystal-clear beach.

While he wasn’t in the photos, Chris Hemsworth, the husband of The Snakes On A Plane star, also appears to be on the trip when he posted an image of himself with a monkey on his head.

Elsa was molded by Chris, 38, for her role in Interceptor.

She also showcased her action-hero body in a new ad for the Thor star’s hit Centr Fit workout app, released last week.

The stunner revealed her bulging biceps and toned back in a PE Nation crop top along with matching leggings in the promotional Instagram video.

She works up a sweat lifting countless weights and using battle ropes.

In the video, she talks about the home and gym version of the app for the Power program.

She explained that she used the program to build strength and muscle for her role in Interceptor alongside her handsome husband.

During the Covid pandemic, Elsa used Chris’ personal training app to access quick workouts she could do from her home.

