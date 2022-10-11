Elsa Pataky shows off her dainty Latin foot tattoo as goes barefoot in Byron Bay

<!–

Elsa Pataky has to save a fortune on shoes as the Hollywood star was seen going barefoot again during an outing in Byron Bay on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Spanish model, who is married to Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, showed off her fine foot tattoo as she ran errands with her beloved pet Sonny in the beach town.

Her bare feet showed Latin writing on the outside of her foot which reads ‘quod quid sumus id esse voluimus’ and translates to ‘that what we are is what we wanted to be’.

Elsa went for her typical boho look during the outing, wearing a pair of light blue ripped jeans and a white T-shirt layered with a floral kimono over the top.

The star kept her blonde locks out and around her shoulders, styled in a natural beachy wave.

She was later seen climbing into the trunk of her vehicle wearing a large backpack while her beloved dog sat in a passenger seat.

Elsa flexed her muscles as she reached into the trunk of her car

Elsa’s skin was glowing, perhaps from using her new skincare line Purely Byron, which launched in June.

The brand came under fire for its packaging, which looks strikingly similar to clean and sustainable skincare company Habitual Beauty, which launched in July 2021.

Fellow moms and bloggers Jessi and Millie shared a roll to their Instagram page on June 7 comparing Purely Byron’s six-product collection to Habitual Beauty’s selection of five skin-targeting, science-backed products.

‘I was just scrolling through the news when I noticed that Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa has launched a new skincare brand inspired by Australia. And I thought, hold on, that looks familiar,” the women said.

‘Where have I seen this before? For legal reasons, I’m not insinuating that they copied this brand, but this is a wild coincidence. Even the websites are similar.’

On Purely Byron’s website, which has a peachy pink and light brown color palette, there’s a Divine Ritual Balm — an overnight moisturizer — for $80, Divine Ritual Boost of Radiance Brightening Serum ($40), Divine Ritual Boost of Hydration ($40), Divine Ritual Boost of Rejuvenation ($40), Divine Ritual Boost of Balance ($40) and Clay Mask ($80).

All of the products are currently available for pre-order, along with a cotton muslin cloth ($20) and a ‘face sculpture’ ($80).

“When I moved to Byron Bay in 2014, I felt an immediate connection to its natural beauty, community and spirit,” Elsa wrote on the website.

And this is where I discovered the incredible range of natural plant extracts grown in the Byron Shire. I thought it would be great to use these clinically effective botanicals in a range of skincare (I’m a huge fan of beautiful skincare!) made right here.

‘I also wanted to give back to the community that inspired me, so it was important that it was made locally, with sustainable practices and a clear plan to support the Byron community.

“I am so excited to launch Purely Byron, a natural skincare range that captures the essence of Byron and celebrates its powerful indigenous botanical ingredients and calm soothing spirit.”