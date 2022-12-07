Elsa Pataky posts rare backstage video from the 2022 AACTA Awards

<!–

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky has posted rare backstage footage of her glam red carpet look for the AACTA Awards.

She may be Thor’s wife, but the 46-year-old shone on her own as she walked in front of the camera ahead of the awards ceremony held in Sydney on Wednesday.

In a short video uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, the Spanish actress showed off her cleavage in a very low-cut red dress with a deep plunging neckline and a high side slit.

Elsa further enhanced her gorgeous look with Bulgari jewelry, golden high heels and her golden locks parted in the middle.

The post comes after it was revealed that Elsa reportedly “held up” award winners because she was stressed about getting a perfect photo to show off her Bulgari jewelry at the event.

Footage was obtained by Daily Mail Australia showing Elsa being anxious before asking to have her picture taken by an official photographer.

She would later support her husband, Chris Hemsworth, when he received the coveted Trailblazer Award that night.

Moments later, the Australian actor ran over to his wife’s table and hugged her before leaning in for a passionate kiss.

Earlier in the evening, the lovelorn couple made a rock star arrival as they walked the red carpet in each other’s arms.

Chris looked smart in a black suit and shirt as he proudly stood by his wife of twelve.

The Hollywood heavyweight was full of excitement as he took the stage to receive his award from Russell Crowe, 58, who watched the acceptance speech from the side of the stage.

Before accepting the award, Chris spoke to red carpet host Angela Bishop about how he felt after being told the great news that he had won.