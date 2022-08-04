Elsa Pataky looks stylish as she takes her twin sons Tristan and Sasha to a bookshop in Byron Bay

Elsa Pataky enjoyed a shopping trip with her sons Tristan and Sasha in Byron Bay on Wednesday.

The Spanish actress, 46, looked stylish in loose beige trousers and a matching colored vest as she visited a local bookstore with her eight-year-old twin boys.

The Interceptor star completed her look with a brown shirt and a pair of comfy white sneakers.

Elsa let go of her long blonde hair and let her natural beauty shine by going makeup-free for the outing.

The actress’s two boys seemed excited as they held several books after visiting the bookstore.

The trio were then spotted enjoying a meal at a nearby cafe.

They were even spotted sitting on the footpath reading their new books

Elsa lives with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their three children, daughter India, nine, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan near Byron Bay, NSW.

Chris and Elsa met in early 2010 and got married in December of that year.

They live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the famed enclave of Byron Bay.

They spent years renovating their home, which sits on 4.2 acres of land, with the help of Sydney-based MCK Architects – but the development met some resistance from locals, who compared it to a parking garage or multi-storey shopping center.

Elsa, who previously lived in Los Angeles with Chris and their three children, said she enjoys the more laid-back lifestyle Down Under.

“We made the move three years ago and I’m so happy with it,” she revealed to Women’s Health in April 2017.

They live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the famous Byron Bay enclave