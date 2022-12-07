Elsa Pataky has a diva moment backstage at AACTA Awards

<!–

Elsa Pataky made a breathtaking appearance on the red carpet at the AACTA Awards Wednesday night as she posed with husband Chris Hemsworth.

But in the media space, the Spanish actress, 46, attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

Elsa held up award winners as she stressed that she had to get the perfect shot to show off her Bulgari jewelry.

Footage obtained by Daily Mail Australia shows Elsa looking tense before asking to have her picture taken by an official photographer.

“Elsa was very unhappy and kept asking to retake the photo and stopped the media room and other winners,” a witness said.

“At first she was upset because her makeup had run off and she had to reapply it. She asked if anyone had concealer.’

At one point you hear Elsa’s assistant complaining about a crease in Elsa’s dress

At one point you hear Elsa’s assistant complaining about a crease in her dress.

Minutes went by and Elsa and her sitter were still upset about the crease and even considered going back to the green room to use a hair dryer to fix it and come back to the room to take pictures – it was just bizarre.’

Earlier in the evening, Chris and Elsa looked every inch like the A-list couple as they walked the red carpet.

Elsa’s incredible figure was highlighted in the daring dress, which featured a plunging neckline and high side slit.

She wore her blonde locks in sculpted waves and let her natural beauty shine thanks to a neutral makeup palette.

Chris, 39, also made a statement in a black suit jacket, matching colored trousers and button-up shirt.