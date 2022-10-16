WhatsNew2Day
Elsa Pataky cuts a casual figure as she is spotted leaving a gelato store with her children

No-makeup Elsa Pataky treats herself to a cup of gelato as she goes to Byron Bay with her three kids

She is the super fit mother of three who is known for her strict diet.

But Elsa Pataky indulged in a sweet treat on Thursday when she visited a local ice cream shop in Byron Bay with her daughter India Rose, 10, and twin sons Tristan, and Sasha, eight.

Without makeup, the Spanish actress, 46, looked years younger as she strolled with her kids, holding a small cup of newly bought gelato.

Elsa was dressed in a low-cut black T-shirt, a white knit cardigan and blue jeans with rips at the knees.

She had her hands full with two packs of cold and flu syrup and her iPhone.

Elsa made headlines last week when she cheekily admitted she’d be open to kissing her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth, but only for a movie role.

Without makeup, Elsa showed off her natural complexion and left her hair in natural waves

The Fast and Furious star said she would be fine with Liam, 32, playing her love interest in a movie, and would be willing to make love to him for the sake of “art.”

She made the confession while promoting her role opposite Liam in Russell Crowe’s upcoming movie Poker Face on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson asked her, “If you had to kiss Liam in a movie, for the sake of art, would that be okay?”

Elsa brazenly commented that with Liam, Liam would be “even better” than okay because “everything stays in the family.”

She added that although she played Crowe’s girlfriend in the film, she would have been open to playing Liam’s girlfriend as well.

Elsa lives in a $30 million mansion in Byron Bay with her husband Chris and their three children.

