Elsa Pataky and daughter India Rose land in Byron Bay for Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky and their daughter India Rose arrived in Byron Bay on Thursday just in time to celebrate the Thor star’s 39th birthday.

The couple landed at Ballina Airport by private jet and the Spanish actress seemed excited to be reuniting with her handsome husband soon.

The glamorous star sported a casual look and wore a baggy white top, cream pants and a wide-brimmed black hat.

The Covid-aware star also wore a face mask that was draped around her chin, adorning her look with a gold pendant and chain.

She looked half her age without makeup and left her hair in natural waves.

Elsa carried three large bags as she walked down the runway, one of which may have contained the birthday boy’s present.

It comes after Elsa recently enjoyed a trip to Bali.

During the holidays, she posted some racy videos of herself dancing in a thong bikini at a poolside resort.

Meanwhile, Chris’s personal assistant and childhood friend Aaron Grist shared a birthday tribute to the actor by posting some never-before-seen embarrassing snaps of a pre-fame Chris on Instagram.

One photo shows a teenage Chris with acne and tousled hair dressed in a tuxedo to attend his formal school.

Chris released his own Instagram tribute to Elsa for her 46th birthday last month.

The Hollywood star shared a precious photo of the couple, which showed a very muscular Chris sitting on her tiny lap as he laughed on the set of his movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

He thanked Elsa for “always my rock, but much more comfortable.”

The couple share three children, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.

Chris Hemsworth’s longtime personal assistant and childhood friend Aaron Grist shared some awkward throwback photos of the Thor star on the occasion of the Hollywood star’s 39th birthday — including this embarrassing formal school photo