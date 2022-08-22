Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are joined by her handsome younger brother on a flight to Sydney

<!–

Good genes clearly run in Elsa’s Pataky family.

The Spanish actress and her husband Chris Hemsworth were joined by her brother-in-law Cristian Prieto Medianu on Sunday evening as they flew a private jet to Sydney.

The trio were seen on the tarmac as they disembarked from the plane that had flown in from Byron Bay.

Chris kept his look casually cool with a tight gray sweater that hugged his muscular chest.

He paired the sweater with sweatpants, runners, a backpack and a hat.

Meanwhile, Elsa opted for a matching white tracksuit with top and pants. She completed her look with a pair of runners.

Christian, 31, looked every inch the hunk in a sweater and pants.

It’s been exactly one week since Chris celebrated his 39th birthday in Byron Bay.

The Thor star headed out with his three children and wife Elsa for brunch in the beautiful seaside town.

Meanwhile, Elsa graced the internet this month with a photo of Chris seemingly naked in the bath with a parrot on his head.

“Congratulations to my favorite parrot trainer, nanny and woman tamer,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She continued, “There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back,” before writing more in Spanish.

Elsa uploaded the photo along with two others, including one of the Thor stars struggling with their three children.

The third photo was a black and white still from Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Elsa acted as a “wolf woman” who was a former lover of Chris’s character.

Chris and Elsa have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood, but some fans may not know that the couple actually tied the knot just three months after going public as a couple in 2010.

The actor wasn’t shy about discussing his rushed marriage, telling Good Morning Britain in 2016 that it was a spontaneous decision.

“It happened quickly and it just felt right, it made sense,” Chris told the show when asked how quickly his relationship with Elsa was progressing.