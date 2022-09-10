Elsa Hosk wows in a racy leather dress at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

<!–

Elsa Hosk shone in a leather dress as she attended the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 33, looked sensational in the sassy number hanging from her lithe body.

She glimpsed her endless legs with a thigh-high split in the back and increased her height with a pair of black stiletto heels.

Stunning: Elsa Hosk, 33, wowed in a leather dress as she stepped into the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday

Elsa completed her all-black ensemble with a pair of chunky gold chains and a brown belt.

Her bright blonde locks were cut in a blunt bob and styled in tousled waves, while she chose to embellish her eyes with a dramatic eyeliner.

Also in attendance was Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay, 32, who donned a textured black dress with shimmering details.

Edgy: Her bright blonde locks were cut in a blunt bob and styled in tousled waves, while she chose to embellish her eyes with a dramatic eyeliner

Ready for the red carpet: The model increased her height with a pair of black stiletto heels and glimpsed her endless legs with a thigh-high back slit

She added an edgy pair of PVC gloves and completed her look with a glitzy silver choker.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Bold: Elsa has completed her all-black ensemble with some chunky gold necklaces

Stunning: Also in attendance was Downton Abbey actress, Jessica Brown Findlay, 32

Glamorous: She wore a structured black dress with glittering details

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition.

But what still prevails is the sense that Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to take your gaze beyond the horizon. of the present.’

Sensational: The actress added an edgy pair of PVC gloves to complete her look