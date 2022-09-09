Elsa Hosk reps her Helsa brand in $598 pleather coat at Revolve Gallery in NYC… with mother Marja

Swedish bombshell Elsa Hosk promoted her new Helsa brand by donning the $598 “Waterbased Faux Leather” black long coat at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 33-year-old IMG model’s China-made debut clothing collection will be showcased Friday through Sunday in the pop-up boutique, located in Hudson Yards’ Level 5, to the public with RSVP.

At Elsa’s on Thursday, her beloved mom Marja was dressed in the sold out $228 blue striped Helsa “Cotton Poplin Oversized” shirt and white $238 cotton “Poplin Pajama” pants.

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old matriarch modeled the $658 Helsa “Waterbased Faux Leather” trench coat, and Hosk rocked the same polyurethane fetish wear on the classic coat on the same day.

“My mom came to NYC just for the Helsa launch,” said the blue-eyed blonde — who has 8 million Instagram followers — via instagram story.

“How beautiful is she?”

The mother-daughter duo got glam together with the help of makeup artist Tonya Brewer and hairstylist Danielle Priano.

“We will be in the Helsa space today for the opening of @revolve Gallery,” said Elsa despite opening Friday.

‘Come and meet us. My mom will serve cinnamon buns and you can see the collection [in real life].’

‘Helsa’ is Hosk’s play on the Swedish word for health (hälsa) and her 48-piece debut collection – already out on FWRD Tuesday – ranges in sizes XXS-XL and costs $88-$658.

‘Space is so beautiful’, the 5ft9in stunner sprung from Revolve Gallery.

Elsa enlisted her baby daddy Tom Daly to model for the black and white campaign, which was shot on the islands outside her hometown of Stockholm.

There was also a performance by the 19-month-old daughter of the inseparable couple Tuulikki Joan, who was named after her mother and his grandmother.

Hosk fell in love with the 35-year-old Englishman at first sight sometime around Halloween 2015 — the same year he and Max Vallot co-founded marathon runner eyewear brand District Vision.

‘Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, an ode to the values ​​I grew up with in Sweden and an effort to convey these values ​​to the next generation of sustainable young women and families,’ former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained on Tuesday.

‘The fabrics, colors and fits are based on my bag of essentials that I would take with me to spend the summers on the islands outside of Stockholm. Looking your best while living freely, comfortably and fully in the moment.”

Elsa recently hired hairstylist Ruslan Nureev to cut her shoulder-length platinum locks into a bob, and colorist Tauni Dawson updated her platinum hue.

“Feeling the short hair was done in no time. [I] feel so much more myself!’ hosk explained on Wednesday. ‘It’s weird how a good haircut’ [makes] you feel! I forget it and just let it grow and grow.’